Paramount+ may be the home of new Star Trek series like Discovery, Strange New Worlds, and the upcoming Starfleet Academy, but to see the Enterprise's classic big-screen adventures, you'll need to explore a more distant system. TrekMovie.com reports that the first ten Star Trek movies are now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

That includes the six movies starring William Shatner's Captain Kirk and his Enterprise crew: 1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1982's Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, 1984's Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, 1986's Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, 1989's Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, and 1991's Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. It also includes the four films that continued the adventures of Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard and his crewmates from The Next Generation: 1994's Star Trek: Generations, 1996's Star Trek: First Contact, 1999's Star Trek: Insurrection, and 2002's Star Trek: Nemesis.

