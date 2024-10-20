Star Trek fans, like any other fanbase, have opinions that can seem set in stone — like the idea that the odd-numbered Star Trek films are bad. But one character wound up earning the fanbase's ire: Wesley Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation, played by Wil Wheaton. Wesley might have been one of the most disliked characters in Star Trek history and was eventually written off the show when Wheaton chose to pursue new opportunities. But in a day and age when actors reprising their most iconic roles is the norm rather than the exception, Wheaton returned as Wesley in Star Trek: Prodigy and wrapped up a dangling plot thread from The Next Generation in the process.

Wesley Crusher Was Considered One of the Worst Parts of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’

Image via Paramount

Wesley's history on the U.S.S. Enterprise-D meant that he was tied to some of The Next Generation's most important characters: his mother, Beverly (Gates McFadden) was the ship's doctor and Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) was friends with his late father. Wesley would even help save the Enterprise on multiple occasions, saving ship counsellor Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) from renegade Ferengi in Season 3's "Ménage à Troi" and even keeping Picard alive in the harrowing Season 4 episode "Remember Me," which might be one of his finest moments. But while Wesley was a major part of The Next Generation's early seasons, fans never warmed to him. They either felt that it was ridiculous that a teenager was able to save the day on multiple occasions, or that Wesley was a thinly veiled self-insert for Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry. Wheaton addressed this on his blog, and the toll it took:

When I was younger, people gave me such a hard time about Wesley Crusher, there was a time in my late teens and early twenties when I resented Star Trek. It felt so unfair that people who had never met me were so cruel and hateful toward me as a person because they didn’t like a character I played on a TV show, I wanted to put Star Trek behind me and forget that it was ever part of my life.

Wheaton's experience is sadly all too common in large franchises. Too often, fans conflate a character with an actor and lobby vitriol at them. Franchises including Star Wars and Teen Wolf have seen characters receiving. But Wheaton would have a chance to revisit Wesley during Star Trek Prodigy.

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Built on a Lost Plot Thread for Wesley Crusher

Close

Throughout Star Trek: The Next Generation, Wesley encounters a mysterious being known as the Traveller (Eric Menyuk), who can travel through space and time. The Traveller tells Wesley that he is meant for a great destiny, and Wesley eventually decides to travel the galaxy with him in the Season 7 episode, "Journey's End". Star Trek: Prodigy picks up on this plot thread, as Wesley attempts to help the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar stop a temporal paradox from unravelling the universe. But the Vindicator (Jameela Jamil) captures and experiments on him, cutting off his powers. This development lets Wesley utilize his Starfleet skills to save the universe, and also regain his humanity while serving as the original Star Trek "prodigy." On top of that, Wesley's deep desire to save the universe and his unorthodox sense of humor added new layers to his character.

Wheaton was more than ecstatic to reprise his role, especially since showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman involved him in the creative process of shaping Wesley's role in Prodigy. "I actually got to consult a little bit on how he was going to be portrayed. I got to talk about what he was gonna wear. Kevin and Dan and the writers’ room involved me so much from so early on," he told Collider. Perhaps the best part of this collaboration is the final moments of Prodigy's Season 2 finale, where Wesley reunites with Beverly. In a sense, it represents a homecoming for both character and actor - and is the perfect way to end Wesley's space/time quest.

Wil Wheaton Remains Involved With ‘Star Trek’

Image Via Paramount+

Star Trek: Prodigy isn't the only time Wheaton has reprised his role of Wesley Crusher. He previously appeared in the Season 2 finale of Star Trek: Picard, where he recruited Kore Soong (Isa Briones) for an important mission, and even voiced young Wesley in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. But his involvement with the world of Star Trek is much bigger than reprising a role: Wheaton's hosted multiple episodes of The Ready Room, a Star Trek-themed aftershow, and even wrote a Wesley-centric story in IDW Publishing's Star Trek comics. Though Wesley Crusher may have started as a character no one liked, the years have been kind to him as well as Wil Wheaton.

Star Trek: Prodigy is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix