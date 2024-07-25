The Big Picture Star Trek Online is offering a brand-new Heritage Ship Bundle with classic references, from Star Trek: Invasion, Star Trek: Armada, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

The game's complex process for bringing back original Star Trek actors involves Paramount's approval, and a keen attention to detail in likenesses.

Star Trek Online interweaves story arcs from different Star Trek shows, challenging developers to tie everything together creatively.

While a lot of us grew up playing games like The Sims and shoehorning our favorite fictional characters into the worlds provided by that game, for the last few years, Trekkies have had their own open world game in which they can bypass all the shoehorning and put themselves right into the world of Star Trek. Star Trek Online is a MMORPG where players can explore a vast expanded world filled with new adventures that both reference the beloved canon and expand on it in ways you could never imagine.

Today, the game has launched a new bundle called the "Heritage Starship Bundle" which references classic Star Trek games like Star Trek: Invasion, Star Trek: Armada and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Dominion Wars. Ahead of the new bundle's launch, I sat down with Star Trek Online Art Director Thomas Marrone and beloved Star Trek writer James Swallow, who worked extensively on Invasion, to chat about what you can do with these new ships and what exactly goes into creating new additions for such a massive game. We also discussed Swallow's recent Star Trek novels, what he would write for an episode of Star Trek Online, and how Star Trek Online gets your favorite franchise stars to appear in the game. You can read our full conversation below or watch it in the player above.

COLLIDER: You both have pretty prolific careers in Star Trek. I want to jump in with a classic question when I'm talking to anyone who works on Star Trek in any form: what was your first experience with the franchise, and what about that experience made you, as a fan, want to work on Star Trek?

JAMES SWALLOW: My first experience watching Star Trek was in the early to mid-eighties when The Original Series was being rerun on BBC Two here. It would come on TV just before dinner, so I would rush home from school and I could sit and watch an episode of classic Trek. That was my first experience with it. It's definitely my first fandom. It's the first time I came across something where I thought, “Wow, I really wanna consume all of this, and I want to learn more about it.” I found out about the fact that there were other people who are fans and there were fan clubs and conventions and movies and books. For me, that was great because that was kind of like a banquet for a Star Trek fan to discover that all this stuff was out there. And in the intervening years, obviously, there's been more and more of it, so the eating is good.

In terms of wanting to write about it, some of my earliest experiences of writing was writing for fanzines, writing about Star Trek and writing about the show. I kind of parlayed that eventually into being a professional magazine writer. One of the earliest jobs I had was writing for the official British Star Trek magazine, Star Trek Monthly. So, I got to parlay my nerdiness into a writing career. That opened the door to me to get into pitching for the TV show, for pitching scripts. I always wanted—beyond being a journalist because that was great and that was fun—to be a writer of Star Trek.

Often, when we would do the interviews, a lot of people would say, “Oh, it's great to do the interviews with the actors,” but I was always asking to do the interviews with the producers and the writers and the directors because I was really interested in the mechanics of how the show worked. I also was sneakily getting myself a little bit of a writer's education, as well, by talking to the writers. Off the back of that, I got the opportunity to pitch for Star Trek, and I got to sell a couple of stories for Star Trek: Voyager. That was pretty much the beginning of my professional writing career and my career as a professional Star Trek writer.

THOMAS MARRONE: Star Trek for me has always been kind of a family affair. I grew up watching it with mom and dad. Mom was a big Star Trek fan in the ‘60s when it was first airing, and to her, she saw everything that was going on in the country and the civil rights movement and all that stuff, so she identified with the message behind Star Trek. She liked the progressive discussions. Some of it was more deftly handled than others, but still, she liked that the show was a fun sci-fi show, but it also had something to say. She thought that was really cool.

When I was growing up, like James said, Star Trek was in syndication. I'm a little bit behind him, but it was exciting when Star Trek: The Next Generation came on air. I would have been less than six years old, and as I grew up, we would watch that together and that became appointment viewing for us as a family. I would get to stay up late to watch it because that was also syndicated, so it was on at, like, 10:30 at night or something. It was way too late for me as a kid, but I still got dispensation to watch it sometimes.

Then, I get into high school and this video game comes out called Homeworld, which is not a Star Trek game, but it's a 3D real-time strategy game. It was actually the first real-time strategy game where you could move units in 3D—it might have been the first real-time strategy game that actually used 3D graphics. When Homeworld came out, it was around the time that DS9 was in the throes of the Dominion War and all this cool stuff was happening. So, I got into this super new game called Homeworld, and I hooked up with these guys on forums that play Homeworld, but they're modding it, like modification—they're taking the original game and they're turning it into something else. So there's this forum where people were turning Homeworld into Star Wars, they were turning it into Babylon 5, and Battlestar Galactica and all this stuff.

Of course, I was drawn as a big Star Trek fan watching it with my parents and, like James, I just became enamored with it and I needed everything. I read the Star Trek encyclopedia by [Denise and Michael] Okuda. I opened it up and just started reading it. Who does that? [Laughs] So I get in touch with these guys and I find that there are other people making Star Trek mods for Homeworld. And Homeworld was the perfect engine for a Star Trek video game, a strategy game, because it was all in 3D. It was a really cool space game and the graphics were state-of-the-art at the time. So I learned how to model and texture and do all the 3D art because of Homeworld. Long story short, that kind of builds the foundation for my game development career. I eventually get a job at Cryptic originally working on their websites, but then I move over to the Star Trek Online team because I'm such a big Star Trek fan. I started as an associate UI artist and then worked my way up to art director.

That's awesome. I love that Star Trek is such a collective experience that it inspires people to then create more on top of it. I think that's one of the best parts of it as a fandom. James, you worked pretty heavily on Star Trek: Invasion, and now with Star Trek Online, incorporating one of the ships from the game into this new bundle. It seems like a real full-circle moment. Can you talk a bit about your experience on the initial game and what it's been like to come back and help give it new life?

SWALLOWS: It is kind of crazy for me. This game is 20 years old. This was the first-ever Star Trek licensed title for the PlayStation 1. I'm pretty sure it was the first-ever Star Trek console game at that time and the first combat game. It was a whole load of different firsts, and for me personally, my very first experience working in the video game industry. All these years later, to see it be so popular with people, I would occasionally get emails every now and then from people saying, “Did you work on Star Trek: Invasion? I love that game. It's a cool ship!” That was always nice to hear.

But then to see this rebirth, this reintegration of this cool concept that we had 20-odd years ago, it's so rewarding because everybody who worked on that project, all of the team at Warthog Games, were all people who were just really dedicated creatives who put 110% effort and energy into that. The idea that it still has an appeal for gamers 20 years later, it was just incredible to me, but really, really rewarding to have that happen.

I love that. Thomas, obviously James has worked heavily with Invasion, and you, as you mentioned, got your start with Homeworld, but what's your experience with the trio of games that you're drawing from for this new bundle?

MARRONE: The three ships that we’re including in the bundle are the the USS Premonition from Star Trek: Armada, the USS Typhon from Star Trek: Invasion and the USS Achilles from Star Trek: [Deep Space Nine] Dominion Wars. As a kid of that era, playing games of that era to the point where I actually got grounded and I couldn't play video games during the school week for my whole high school career [laughs], I played all these games and I love them. Before Invasion, I was a big fan of people who worked at Warthog who did Colony Wars. That was one of my very favorite PlayStation games ever. I love that game, the gameplay, and the universe. That was an original sci-fi IP that was really cool.

Star Trek: Armada, another classic, was maybe the first Star Trek RTS in the next gen Activision era. I’m a big fan of that, love playing that with friends, just getting fleets of Federation starships. Armada had great abilities where you had a ship, the steam runner, that had this big artillery blast, and you had the Akira that had this torpedo that bounced around. They did a really clever thing where they took these canonical Star Trek ships and then they did what we do on Star Trek Online, and what they did with the Typhon on Invasion, like, “It looks a certain way but how does it act? What's its power? What makes it unique and interesting?” It's crucial for an RTS that you do that. It's crucial for an MMO that you do that.

That's one of the things that's been really fun about translating all of these ships to Star Trek Online is finding the thing about that ship that is iconic. It was super easy because it's just right there in the gameplay—the Typhon is a carrier, and so it's a carrier in Star Trek Online that launches squadrons of Valkyrie fighters just like it did in Invasion. In Invasion, they have several different types of fighters, and so we brought in another type of fighter for this bundle that we pulled from Invasion. It's got this really cool fortress mode that I actually wanna show off to you in a little bit here. I'll pass it to James to have him talk about that a little bit.

They all have this identity of this cool ability that they can do, and that's stuck in fans’ minds ever since. We've had people asking for years and years, “When are you gonna put the Typhon in? When are you gonna put the Premonition in? When you're gonna put the Achilles in?” And it's been great to see people ask for that and know that we're gonna deliver. Everything that they did in those games that was exciting and special, they're gonna be able to do that stuff in Star Trek Online too. James, if you want to talk about fortress mode a little bit…

SWALLOW: The thing to pick out on Tom's point there is, one of the things about Star Trek is the ships are characters, and there's always a sort of style and a look to them that they have, a sort of elegance and grace, and they always have a presence. What Tom's talking about there with taking that style and that theme and saying, “Well, how do I translate that into something that is gameable, something that gives a player agency in the game? How do you make those things become compatible?” I love that idea.

Certainly, that's something that we did with the Typhon. As Tom says, it's this carrier-based starship, so in the early stages, we were very inspired design-wise by ships like the Battlestar Galactica or the Roger Young from Starship Troopers, but also inspired by games like Homeworld, of course, is a good example, Wing Commander was another game that was a strong, a strong influence on us, and obviously the the earlier Colony Wars games, because a lot of the design team came from that space combat game.

We took all those elements and said, “How do we filter that through a Star Trek lens? How do we still make it feel like a Star Trek concept?” So you have the cool Starfleet-looking ship. I've always felt it strongly resembles the Starfleet shuttlecraft because it's got that boxy wedge-like type look to it. So, there's a kind of design lineage that you can imagine crossing over there. You get to launch all these cool little fire ships which look like those have a design lineage that you can track back to the, if you remember in Star Trek: Insurrection, there's the cool scout ship that Data pilots, you can see that there's a design lineage between those vessels. But in its primary mode, it is a sort of heavy battle cruiser; it gets to turn into fortress mode, which is basically kind of hunkered down. It's almost like it brings in its shoulders and becomes this little hard hat-wearing spaceship that is practically indestructible and has all these cool cannons that fire out. It just plants itself in space and temporarily becomes a battlestation.

That is also a really interesting thing to see, the kind of stuff that we saw in Deep Space Nine in the battle sequences there. A lot of the ideas we were bringing into the mix were all trying to emulate stuff we'd seen on the screen, saying, “If we saw that in the TV show, can we do that, but can we give it a different spin? Can we push it a little bit further? Can we do something different with it?” A lot of that was going on when we were developing what was the core concept for the Typhon.

That's really cool. I love that you mentioned the design lineage because I feel like with Star Trek ships, and not just Federation ships but ships from any species in the franchise, you can look at a ship and almost instantly know which group it belongs to. How do you guys go about making sure that that stays consistent throughout and keeping that visual style for new ships that you create or things that you bring back?

MARRONE: There are a couple of tools you have. There's the silhouette, the classics like saucers, nacelles, inspired by the great Matt Jefferies with the original Enterprise. It's something that's so powerful that it has become part of Star Trek's branding. You see the Enterprise, and you’re like, “Oh, this is a Star Trek thing.” But not every Federation ship, in fact, the Typhon doesn't have any of that. It doesn't look like that at all. So, how do you make the Typhon look Federation? And I think the genius of what [Tarlochan Randhawa] and the artists on Invasion did was they had this new shape but then they applied all of the classic decals and the windows and the escape pods. They were very particular and careful about how they painted the ship and added the detailing to the ship so it all fits into that Star Trek Universe. That can take you really far.

You can do a lot with just making sure they're using the right colors, and you've got the Starfleet pinstripes and the Delta registry numbers, the transport emitters, all that little stuff. One of the cool things about Star Trek, it's pretty unique honestly compared to most other sci-fi franchises, is that most of that stuff on the surface of a Starfleet ship has a purpose. It's there for a reason, it does something. I can point at it, you can ask me what that's for, and I can probably give you an answer. So if you include all that stuff in your design, even if it doesn't feel like a Star Trek design initially, that helps ground it in the universe and adds that form and function that you can use to tie it all together. And I think that the stuff in Invasion does that beautifully.

I love that it's not just about looking cool, it's also about functionality and making sure that these ships work within the parameters of the game and the parameters of the Star Trek Universe.

What's in the New Star Trek Online Heritage Bundle?

Close

From what I understand, Star Trek Online ships are pretty customizable if you're captaining them. Beyond the fortress mode, what extras and features are part of the ships in this bundle that are going to make them enticing to fans who maybe haven't played the original games?

MARRONE: The thing about the abilities these ships have is that whether or not you play the original games, they're just really cool. [Laughs] The Achilles from Star Trek: Dominion Wars, that thing has– Defiant has a what we call phaser quad cannons; it shoots four phaser cannons. Well, the Achilles has six phaser cannons that fires at once, and then the Achilles has these dorsal quantum torpedo launchers that feel like Macross.

They feel like you're launching a squadron of Macross missiles at a target. The Premonition summons the Enterprise F to help you out, but after it summons the Enterprise F, it splits it in two. It creates a temporal duplicate, and so now you've got two Enterprises at your command. Then, of course, the Typhon, we’ve talked about fortress mode. All of this stuff, the reason people remember it and the reason they want it in Star Trek Online is because it's cool on its own. Obviously, this bundle is a bit about nostalgia and celebrating these old things, but the reason that people remember them is because they are so cool. So, there’s going to be a lot of intrinsic value.

For people who are [min-maxers], one of the really interesting things about the Typhon is it's an escort carrier which is something that we used to have in the game, but then we took out. We used to use that designation for things like the Akira and some other ships, and we called them escort carriers, but then we decided that every carrier in Star Trek Online needed to have a two-hangar base. So, we renamed everything and put that aside. The old escort carriers became strike wing escorts; they only had one hangar bay, which means that if you have two hangar bays, you can launch basically four squadrons. It depends on the pet, but you can launch a lot of pets—fighters in this case.

So with the Typhon, we're bringing back that escort carrier designation, but because it has two-hanger base. It's the first carrier in the game that is also an escort, which means it can have dual cannons. It's very nimble. So, we're leaning into the lore of Invasion, too, not just in what it can do from the special power side of things, but from how it behaves and how you fly it. When you look at it, you think, “Oh, that's a big ship. It's a big carrier,” but actually, skill-wise, it's a pretty small ship. So we wanted to honor the original scaling of the ship and its purpose. So, we’ve done a lot there, too.

Then, of course, with Star Trek Online, even though none of these ships come with other variants, they can use different materials and different window options and things like that. People can still get a little bit of what we call Space Barbie as they're playing with these ships.

I love that. Beyond the ships themselves, are there any Easter eggs that fans can look forward to hunting in this new bundle that you snuck in from those original games?

MARRONE: If you buy the bundle, you're gonna get the Valor class fighter, which was a Valkyrie Mark II. There are three Valkyrie types and then there are a couple of other types of fighters. The Valor class fighter is another hangar pet that you'll get to use with the Typhon. Then another thing we're including in the bundle is a ground weapon from Elite Force, the Starfleet sniper rifle from Star Trek: Elite Force. That's actually gonna fire a big rail gun-type sniper bolt, so that's gonna be pretty exciting too.

Then there are a couple of titles that play into the fun names of these games. The titles are Hur’q Invader, Dominion Warrior, and Armada Admiral. So, for people who buy the bundle, they would get to use those titles on their characters if they choose.

That's awesome. To be honest, my favorite starship is still always going to be the Enterprise D. I love the classic giant cruise ship feeling of that ship. I know this is a little bit of an unfair question, but if you had to pick your favorite original ships from the games, and to just make it even harder, a favorite ship from the onscreen franchise, what would they be?

SWALLOW: For me, the favorite Star Trek ship, above all, has to be the Refit, the motion picture Enterprise. That's always been my favorite. I had a poster of that on my wall in the 1970s that fell down so many times I had it stuck back up with tape and stuff. I just love that show. That's my overall favorite Trek ship. But if I had to pick one specifically from Star Trek Online, I really love the Odyssey class. I just think that it is such an elegant, great piece of work, and it's emblematic of the design quality and the structure of that game.

That's really cool.

MARRONE: I glad to hear you say that. [Laughs] I'm proud of the work that we did with the Odyssey getting it into Picard. I’ve got to shoutout to Dave Blass and Brian Tatosky, the two guys who made that happen, and thanks to Terry Matalas for that awesome season in Star Trek. But as far as the Refit, that's never the wrong answer as far as the best ship in Star Trek. Sometimes I go for the original, the very first Enterprise, because there was nothing like it. It really redefined what a science fiction spaceship was. I think we take starship for granted, and we take the Enterprise for granted, but what they did with that ship was so counterintuitive to what science fiction had done before.

Gene Roddenberry didn't want any wires, he didn’t want any smoke coming out of it, he didn't want it to feel like a rocket ship or a cigar like the classic Buck Rogers or Commando Cody stuff. He wanted to avoid that altogether, so Matt Jefferies had a really tough design problem. He had a blank canvas, but also he kind of had a gun to his head in terms of, like, “It can't be like everything else that you know about science fiction. It has to be different.” That's such a tall order for an artist to to be told, “Ignore everything you know about this thing and do something else,” but we're still doing this thing, right? [Laughs] So, it was pretty incredible what he came up with, and iconic.

The actual miniature itself, I recommend anybody, if they ever have the opportunity to go to the Air and Space Museum, to see it on display there. It's beautiful. It's gorgeous. I think people have their relationship with The Original Series Enterprise. It's muddy, it's grainy, it's blurry from the original model photography in the show, or it’s grainy from a bad transmission on your VHF signal or whatever, but you go see that thing that's been fully restored by the Smithsonian in person, and it's a work of art. It really is. It's 11 feet long, it's massive, and there's a lot more detail there than you would expect.

You don't think of The Original Series as having a lot of surface detail. And it is smooth; it's not overly agreeable like Star Wars ships but it's a gorgeous artifact of television and science fiction history, and so I often want to sing its praises. Often imitated, never duplicated.

Absolutely. I’ve also seen it in person, and it's stunning. As just a casual viewer, you wouldn't necessarily think of the model for the ship as that big, but it is. When you see it in person, it's just sort of reverent. You mentioned Star Trek: Picard, and I was going to ask what that was like getting to see some of the Star Trek Online designs come to life in the series and create this feedback loop of the series informing the games and then the games then informing the series.

MARRONE: Again, that really is all thanks to Dave Blass and his willingness to work with us, and Brian Tatosky. Dave was a production designer on Picard Seasons 2 and 3 and Brian was the VFX supervisor. Those guys had a really open mind about it.

Dave had a problem where at the end of Picard Season 1, there was a lot of fan feedback about the Starfleet fleet that showed up, and it was mostly one starship. I think a lot of people had been aching to see that era of Star Trek, like, “What's the post-Voyager era of Star Trek look like?” Picard gave the promise of that, but then I think people wanted more. They wanted a lot more than they got in Season 1 of Picard, and so Dave wanted to deliver that. He knew that just having one ship design wasn't enough. In the script for Season 2, they called for a big fleet of Starfleet ships, so he had a problem to solve, and the problem was, “I need this big fleet of ships. I don't have the money to do it all as big as I want it.”

He was looking around the internet for Star Trek ships just to get his bearings on what he could do, and he kept seeing, like, “Oh, that's a cool ship design. What's that from?” Star Trek Online. “Oh, that's a cool ship design. What's that from?” Star Trek Online. That happened a few times, and then eventually he reached out to me on Twitter and we started talking.

He brought me and then Hector Ortiz, the senior concept artist for STO, in to do a bit of iterative work on the Stargazer early on. It wasn't quite early on in the process of designing the Stargazer for Season 2, but he wanted some some things for Terry to react against, basically some alternative options. So, Hector and I did that, and that worked out pretty well. After that, he pitched the idea of using STO models to Brian Tatosky, who was originally reluctant, which I understand because real-time video game models are very differently built than models for a TV show or a movie.

But Brian, like I said, had an open mind about them, and he took a look at our stuff. Thankfully, we had been updating a lot of our models, up-resing them, because modern video cards are a lot more powerful than they were in 2010, and so our ship detail had basically quadrupled in that time. Long story short, they were good enough for them to use as background elements and extra elements in the shots and stuff.

So, we sent them some models, and we remastered a couple of them specifically for Picard to make sure that they were up to snuff. The Enterprise F I had to rebuild from scratch, basically, and I didn't even know that they were gonna use it as the Enterprise. Dave just asked, “Do you have the Enterprise F?” He didn't say what it was going to be for, and I didn't ask because I didn't want him to tell me it wasn't going to be the Enterprise. [Laughs] But I spent three weeks just nose to the grindstone, triple shifts, banging that thing out to make sure that it got done in time for them to use it, and then I didn't hear anything for a long time.

Then, the New York Comic-Con trailer comes out for Picard Season 3, and they just put the Enterprise right there in the trailer. You could see the registry number and everything. That was a moment I'll never forget. People are texting me,