Star Trek: The Original Series is fondly regarded by fans as the show which started the mission to boldly go where no one has gone before. It introduced some of the best characters in the franchise, such as James T. Kirk, Spock and Dr. Leonard McCoy. After their success on television, putting these characters onto the big screen seemed like a logical next step, and this finally happened with the 1979 movie Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

A total of six films would be made about the original crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Kirk's (William Shatner) command, featuring elements of time travel, politics, religion, and exploration. The films showed the characters getting older and having to come to terms with the changes happening around them, both in Starfleet and in the wider galaxy.

6 'Star Trek V: The Final Frontier' (1989)

Letterboxd score 2.5/5

A rogue Vulcan takes control of a planet being developed peacefully by the Federation, Romulan, and Klingon governments as a sign of their commitment to better relations. The Enterprise is called in to help, and things quickly go wrong when they discover that the Vulcan responsible is actually Apock's half-brother, Sybok (Laurence Luckinbill). Using his Vulcan telepathic abilities to help people deal with their trauma, he gathers a cult around him and uses his followers to take control of the Enterprise to transport him to the Great Barrier, an anomaly at the center of the galaxy, believing he will find enlightenment there.

The movie is something of a divisive entry for fans, particularly for its unique sense of humor. It's certainly the most comedy-inspired movie in the series, with a lot of the laughs coming from the excellent banter between the three main actors, who clearly know their own and each other's characters so well that they can play around for the comedy and get away with it. A lot of fans felt it went too far, however, and was the least successful, both critically and commercially, of the six films. Taking such a beloved franchise in a comedy direction was always going to be difficult, but it does provide something different and lets the actors try out their comedy skills to good effect.

5 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture' (1979)

Letterboxd score 3.2/5

A powerful force is sweeping across the galaxy, destroying anything it comes into contact with. Desperate to stop it before it reaches Earth, Starfleet gives Admiral James T. Kirk command of his old ship and sends him to investigate. They discover it's actually Voyager 6, a probe launched from Earth in the 20th century, which has become self-aware during its journey across the galaxy and has returned home to try and find out the reason for its existence.

This was the first cinematic outing for the original crew of the Enterprise, and marked something of a return for the Star Trek franchise, which had been largely dormant since the Original Series had ended in 1969. It received a mixed reception from fans on its release, with criticism for its plot and the slow pace of the story, while its over reliance on special effects to fill the time has led to it looking more dated than the other movies. Despite this, it helped to revive interest in the franchise and was the first of a six-film series following the original crew of the Enterprise, which continued with the much better received Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

4 'Star Trek III: The Search for Spock' (1984)

Letterboxd score 3.2/5

After the events of The Wrath of Khan, Lieutenant Savik (Robin Curtis) and Kirk's son David (Merritt Butrick) travel to the newly terraformed planet of Genesis. The world was created after Khan (Ricardo Montalban) detonated the Genesis torpedo, and is where Spock (Leonard Nimoy) was laid to rest. They discover that his body has been reborn along with the lifeless planet, but are captured by Klingon Captain Kruge (Christopher Lloyd), who want to learn about the planet's secrets. Meanwhile, Kirk leads the Enterprise back to Genesis to recover Spock's body and lay him to rest on Vulcan, bringing him into conflict with the Klingon crew.

Bringing Spock back made a big U-turn on the previous movie when he sacrificed himself to save the Enterprise, and it's one of the more direct sequels, leaning heavily on The Wrath of Khan's story. It was smaller in scale than other movies, mainly focusing on the stalemate between the Enterprise and the Klingon bird of prey as they sit damaged in space, with Kirk and the Klingon captain both trying to bluff their way into a better negotiating position. It also showed Kirk's dedication to his friend as he risked everything to bring Spock to Vulcan where he could be laid to rest with the proper Vulcan rituals.

3 'Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country' (1991)

Letterboxd score 3.6/5

After a devastating natural disaster threatens the Klingons' survival, they push for a peace agreement to end the long-standing hostility they can no longer afford to keep up. Acting as host to the Klingon chancellor would be a hard task for any Starfleet captain, but especially for James T. Kirk, given his personal history with them, after they murdered his son David. When he and Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) are framed for assassinating the chancellor, leading to their trial and imprisonment by the Klingons, it looks like a peace settlement might be further away than ever.

This was the last entry in the six film series and the final time all seven of the main original characters would appear together in a Star Trek project. Bringing about peace between the Federation and the Klingons was a fitting way to end Kirk's run as captain of the Enterprise. The Klingons had often served as his adversary, and their change from enemy to ally showed how much the galaxy had changed during his time in Starfleet, while also tying in to the new adventures of The Next Generation, which featured Klingon Commander Worf as part of the bridge crew. It's not the best film in the series, but it has a strong, original story, and provides a satisfying end to the voyages of the starship Enterprise with one of its most enduring crews.

2 'Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home' (1986)

Letterboxd score 3.7/5

After Spock's resurrection, the crew of the Enterprise are on their way back home in a captured Klingon bird of prey when they receive news of an alien probe threatening Earth with freak weather events, and the only way it can be communicated with is by the call of the humpback whale, a species that has been made extinct. With no one else able to help, Kirk makes the decision to travel back in time to when these creatures still existed and bring one back to the 23rd century.

This was the third movie in what could be considered a trilogy, following the story arc through The Wrath of Khan and The Search For Spock, following Spock's death, rebirth, and attempts to regain his former character. This has become one of the best-loved movies featuring the original Star Trek cast, and it's easy to see why. It makes good use of its time-travel storyline, as the crew have to try and fit in with life in 1980s San Francisco after coming from a society that doesn't even use money. Most of the humor is perfectly executed, in large part because of the actors' familiarity with their characters, allowing them to use things like Spock's logical personality and their unfamiliarity with outdated technology to provide comedy that never feels forced.

1 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Kahn' (1982)

Letterboxd score 3.9/5

Now an admiral in Starfleet, Kirk is struggling to come to terms with his advancing age. He goes along with a crew of new recruits on what should be a routine training cruise. He's contacted by Carol Marcus (Bibi Besch), an old love interest who's helping to develop a terraforming technology known as Genesis, who needs his help. He goes to meet her and comes into contact with Khan, an enemy he met years earlier and who he marooned on a planet. During a fight, Khan's ship is damaged, and he detonates the Genesis torpedo, which will wipe out all life nearby. To save the ship, Spock sacrifices himself to fix the hyperdrive so that the rest of the crew can make it out alive.

This is one of the most popular films in the Star Trek franchise, and is seen as a big improvement over the Motion Picture, helping to move the franchise in a new, more realistic direction, setting the style for future projects. A lot of credit for the movie's success has to go to Ricardo Montalban and his incredible performance as the genetically enhanced superhuman Khan, proving a perfect antagonist to James Kirk. He was a favorite villain with Trek fans, having appeared on an episode of the original series, "Space Seed," where he attempts to take control of the Enterprise, resulting in Kirk exiling him to the planet Ceti Alpha V.

