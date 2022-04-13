Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through Season 2, Episode 6 of Star Trek: Picard Season 2.Star Trek: Picard Season 2 has re-introduced the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching) and she’s already got her nano-probes embedded in one of the crew members of La Sirena. Though the Borg Queen has always had a keen interest in Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart), who was once the Borg representative Locutus, and was obsessed with the one-that-got-away Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), in the second season of the show, the Queen is impressed by Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill). While the interplay between the Borg Queen and Jurati has been riveting, it’s also meant that Jurati’s character arc has been assimilated by the Borg Queen as well.

Throughout the second season, we’re told that Jurati gets along better with synthetic and artificial beings, not people, even though she seems very close to her teammates on La Sirena. And, from the moment the Borg Queen enters the fray, she relentlessly taunts Jurati for being insecure, lonely, and unloved. But is any of that really true?

Ever since her debut, Agnes Jurati’s personality has been hard to pin down. She started off as a determined scientist, attempting—with her then-mentor and partner Bruce Maddox (John Ales)—to recreate an android. Her work had stalled due to the ban on synthetic life forms and the disappearance of her partner. She seemed, at first, to be earnest and married to her work, but then she decided to join Picard’s mission, which felt out of character. Of course, as we learned later in the first season of Star Trek: Picard, Jurati’s decision was the result of her being manipulated by Commodore Oh (Tamlyn Tomita). She was made to believe that the rise of more synthetic forms would mean the end of the universe, and this belief made Jurati murder Maddox and attempt to sabotage Picard’s mission. Eventually, Jurati got over it, not least because of a new romantic relationship with La Sirena’s dashing captain, Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera). Their romance was unconvincing, especially since it suggested that Jurati, instead of dealing with how she killed her long-time partner, rebounded with the next person who was sympathetic towards her. It was obvious by the time Season 1 of Star Trek: Picard ended that there had been no plan for Agnes Jurati.

Pill is in her essence playing the scenery-chewing Jurati, but her characterization sees-saws according to the plot instead of developing naturally. The start of Season 2 appeared to promise a change for Jurati. She and Rios have broken up, realizing that they weren’t compatible. Jurati appeared, at first, to be enjoying her new single life, though she lacked some confidence, having been a lot more isolated over the past several years. However, that’s not how her arc has panned out. Jurati bravely chooses to enter the Borg Queen’s mind to help her team and opens the door to the Queen manipulating Jurati. When the relentless taunting has no effect, the Queen puts the mission in jeopardy and "assimilates" Jurati. As of Episode 6, “Two of One,” Jurati and the Borg Queen are two minds in one body, and the Borg Queen is taking over. By the end of the episode, Jurati has lost control and the Queen is in command. It’s like Groundhog Day watching Jurati stuck in a loop of being controlled by villainous beings.

How do you solve a problem like Agnes Jurati? From the moment she was introduced in Star Trek: Picard, it’s felt like the writers have had no idea what to do with her. She’s supposed to be a quirky nerd, which is standard in science-fiction fare, but her characterization and storylines have been all over the place. Her intelligence has saved the team on more than one occasion, but her every achievement is downplayed by her supposed personal failings. Jurati has garnered fans online, but her actions are not her own, and she has no emotional connection to what’s going around her—she doesn’t give Maddox much of a second thought and even in the second season, Jurati never looks concerned when Rios is in dire straits. This is quite the opposite of Rios’ reactions to her—he consistently checks in on her and is concerned for her wellbeing and safety. Is Jurati’s indifference a sign of her being neurodivergent and the fact that she struggles with expressing her emotions? If that is the case, shouldn’t the show deal with that?

The showrunners have created an exciting character but have let her down with disjointed writing. We’re constantly told that Jurati’s alone and unloved, but she was in a years-long relationship with Bruce Maddox, has become a respected member of La Sirena, and seemingly had a loving—if brief—relationship with Rios. And Season 2, which has given the character more screen time, feels like a re-tread of the first season. Once again, Agnes is being manipulated and controlled by a powerful being which is likely to end in death and disaster. It's frustrating that Picard is playing into the trope of the smartest woman needing to be brought down by her supposed personal failings. It’s interesting to note how Data (Brent Spiner) never had to deal with the same treatment—his social idiosyncrasies were part of his charm and his inability to have a relationship following one brief instance with Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby) was a sign of his loyalty to her, not a sign of loneliness.

The fact that Jurati has once again been forced into a box—the same one that she was stuck in in the first season—is particularly egregious when Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) and Seven (Jeri Ryan) are going through new and exciting journeys this season, as are Picard and Rios. Why is Jurati’s arc just a retread of Season 1 when she could have had greater growth between seasons and even more so during this season? Wherever Jurati’s arc with the Borg Queen ends, it is highly unlikely that Jurati will come out of it any better or stronger, at least not as an individual. And that seems to be the biggest disservice of all to a character who just wanted to regain her sense of self and her own agency after being manipulated.

