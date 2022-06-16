Happy Captain Picard Day to all who celebrate! The day has been made even more special courtesy of Paramount+ who have revealed that Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard will be arriving on Blu-ray, DVD, and limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook on October 4! That’s just a four-month wait to relive all your favorite moments from the second season of the critically acclaimed series along with an amount of bonus content big enough to fill up a galaxy. Of the extras included alongside the season’s 10 episodes will be over an hour of never-before-seen featurettes, deleted scenes, and — everyone’s favorite addition — a gag reel. Is there anything purer than the laughter of Patrick Stewart? I think not.

Along with an abundance of bonus content, if you get in on the Blu-ray special edition Steelbook, you’ll be treated to a gorgeously crafted collector worthy piece of art. The front of the cover reveals Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart) and his longtime rival, Q (John de Lancie) in some key art from the second season. The other side rocks the iconic delta insignia that will forever remain synonymous with the Star Trek universe. On the inside, a colorful futuristic Los Angeles beckons viewers to dive head first into the series — and without traffic, we’re hoping this is a prediction of what’s to come for the City of Angels. If you take a closer look, the delta symbol appears once again, this time as the highway lanes connecting travelers to the city.

Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard was just as much of a hit as the first season, with Picard and his crew traveling to the depths of the cosmos on a journey to save 21st century Earth from total destruction. Along with Stewart, the season starred Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, and Santiago Cabrera. Brent Spiner also appeared as an ancestor of Noonien Soong, a role he originated on Star Trek: The Next Generation as the character who invented the AI Data, whom Spiner also portrayed. Familiar guests also appeared on Picard’s sophomore season with Whoopi Goldberg’s Guinan featured as well as de Lancie’s Q.

For those unsure of the origin of Captain Picard Day, fans of the captain of the USS Enterprise first began celebrating the day back in 2007. The date comes from the Season 7 Next Generation episode titled “The Pegasus,” in which the children aboard the spacecraft celebrated the captain through arts and crafts. June 16 was decided upon due to the opening narrative that marked the stardate, 47457.1, with some brainy fans deciphering the numbers into a real-life date.

Whether you’re new to the idea of Picard Day or have been celebrating for years, the announcement of the arrival of Season 2 of Picard to DVD and Blu-ray is the best way to ring in the momentous occasion. Be sure to mark down October 4 in your calendar so you don’t miss a moment of the action - or the bloopers! Check out the art for the Blu-ray Steelbook down below.