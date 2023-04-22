[Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Star Trek: Picard]

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 officially brought the series to a close with an emotional and incredibly satisfying finale. "The Last Generation" sees the heroes of the Enterprise-D gather together to save the galaxy one last time. When all is said and done, Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) ascends to her rightful place as the next Enterprise Captain, with Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers)—Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Beverly's (Gates McFadden) son—following in his brother's footsteps as an Ensign on the bridge. In their final scene together (for now) Seven dubs Jack the "special counselor to the captain," giving him what I've lovingly been referring to as the "Troi chair."

The final two episodes of Picard finally revealed why Jack and Seven had such an instant connection when they first met—aided of course by the easy, familial chemistry between Ryan and Speleers. Being Picard's son made Jack a sort of human-borg hybrid, embedding a link to the collective Seven was once a part of in his very DNA. Seeing the two of them take to their own bridge after that found-family scene they shared in Episode 6 feels like a full circle moment.

Speleers recently sat down with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt to discuss Jack's journey in Season 3, and they of course had to revisit this particular relationship. During their discussion, Speleers spoke about the "unearthed understanding" between Jack and Seven. He continued, saying:

"What hasn't been explored yet is whether that is purely just two people, or species, being able to connect and just having an understanding because they're both outsiders? Or is it because it's the actual Borg likeness in them? And that's the thing, I think, that would be interesting to explore later on. For me throughout the season, as much as that's the natural progression to make mentally, if it could just be that they are two outsiders that just connect the way that Seven has connected with other outsiders previously. Well, Raffi for example. She likes a wild card and I think Jack is a wild card, and we need to hold onto Jack being a wild card as well."

Image via Paramount+

Jack and Seven's Future Potential on a Legacy Spin-Off

Though we're still waiting to hear if Star Trek: Legacy will get the green light at Paramount+, the Picard finale definitely leaves plenty of room for us to see these characters again in the future. Regarding what he'd like to see from Jack and Seven's time aboard the Enterprise, Speleers told Lovitt: "If he's now in Starfleet he can't just become strait-laced Starfleet. He's got to stay rogue, I think. But I feel that that's another relationship to explore."

Speleers also had high praise for the way showrunner Terry Matalas and the Picard creative team have set up future opportunities to keep going on adventures with these characters. He continued, saying:

"I mean that's the great thing that Terry and his team of writers have done really well. They've teased up enough, but it's got backbone, and it's got weight behind it that you can just fly into the next, without using the pun, into the next chapter, and explore these stories. I feel that they could have some great stuff coming up."

You can watch (or rewatch) all three seasons of Star Trek: Picard right now on Paramount+. Make sure you check out Lovitt's full conversation with Speleers when it's available, and in the meantime, you can watch our chat with him from earlier this year down below.