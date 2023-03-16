Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard.When Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard revealed that the titular Starfleet captain (Patrick Stewart) and Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) had a secret love child, certain fans celebrated like it was Christmas and their birthdays combined. Our beloved romantic pairing was canonized to the extent that there's a surprise son in tow for maximum drama? In the words of Mad Max: Fury Road, "Oh, what a lovely day!"

Picard and Beverly's romantic potential has always simmered tangibly between the pair, but it took seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation for them to properly confess the extent of their feelings: aka, the definition of a slow burn. Likewise, the best part about Jack Crusher's (Ed Speleers) existence is how he continues the most quintessential Picard/Crusher tradition: they've always embodied our favorite romantic tropes.

It All Begins With Forbidden Love

Their love story, such as it is, begins with the classic trope of forbidden love. Beverly was married to the original Jack Crusher (Doug Wert), who happened to be Picard's best friend. Picard fell in love with Beverly; talk about a big no-no. He tried to dismiss those feelings, but as the man himself admits in Season 7, "it wasn't right. But although I would never act on it, I couldn't help the way I felt." (Am I allowed to make a "resistance is futile" quip here, or will I be exiled from the internet?) After Jack's tragic death in the line of duty, Picard's crushing guilt forbade him from expressing his longstanding care for Beverly.

This is such a rich, deliciously angst-filled set-up on its own, and the cherry on top is how Picard's determined refusal to give in to his feelings incorporates another beloved cliché: pining. Lord, does Jean-Luc Picard suffer in lovesick longing over Beverly, and it's a beautiful thing to revel in as much as it's heartbreaking. A genuinely noble man yearning for his beloved yet holding himself at arm's length is a recipe for brilliance. Picard's combination of respect, guilt, and fear makes for a gorgeous cocktail of unrequited love.

All Aboard the Will They, Won’t They Train

An important fact, though: Picard's affection isn't unrequited. This reciprocation on Beverly's part adds a classic "will-they-won't-they" tension that countless popular television series employed over the decades: think Moonlighting, The X-Files, Cheers, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls, and Law and Order: SVU, to name a few. Picard showrunner Terry Matalas acknowledged that time-honored dynamic as a vital aspect of Picard and Beverly's relationship over the decades. And that, gentle readers, means one more trope for the checklist! Fans spent seven seasons and four movies leaning forward with every conversation, desperately hoping that perhaps this would finally be the time that someone made a move forward. Kiss the girl, Jean-Luc! (Or kiss the boy, Beverly!)

At this point, all of Picard and Crusher's tropes merge into an organic line that traces from forbidden love, to yearning, to will-they-won't-they. Since the two never truly progress or discuss their emotions until Season 7, they also classify as the slow burn of slow burns. And what romance fan in the world doesn't hold slow burn in hallowed regard? Picard and Crusher are especially agonizing because, may I remind you: their hypothetical back-and-forth lasted for 178 episodes. Did your faves endure that? We suffered, and loved every second of it. Slow burn is a widely revered romantic cliché for a reason. The growing tension, the anticipation, and the satisfaction when a resolution finally occurs, rarely fail to deliver. The concept suits Picard and Beverly perfectly given their shared history.

The Friends to Lovers Romance Has Never Looked Better

178 episodes also allow the pair to get to know one another as individuals rather than "my best friend's wife" or "my husband's best friend." Picard and Beverly frequently eat together, seek advice, and provide solace. Their attraction, while unspoken, never prevents them from forging a genuine friendship grounded in their mutual respect and admiration. No one will call Picard out on his faults like the fiercely brilliant Beverly Crusher, but no one else will console him as profoundly and legitimately. Likewise, none will reassure, defend, or metaphorically malewife for Beverly like Jean-Luc. They truly are friends above all, which makes them the epitome of the venerated friends-to-lovers romance formula.

The Secret Baby Changed Everything

At long last, Next Generation's series finale suggests a potential future for Picard and Crusher when the two share a kiss in his ready room. Both agree that "a lot can happen in 25 years" — it's harrowing to consider that line in the context of Picard Season 3. After two decades apart, the duo's reunion in Season 3 echoes one of their earliest scenes in Season 1 of Next Generation. But unlike their younger selves, these much older incarnations know each other with enough intimacy that they don't need language to communicate. Picard realizes that Jack is his son just from Beverly's expressions. Granted, this is a more niche trope in the scheme of tropes. But not many modern series run long enough for a couple to earn the right to read one another from just a look. The moment is potently breathtaking at the same time it cued Picard/Beverly shippers passing out from stunned delight en masse.

So, where do we begin with a canonized romantic relationship that involves a traumatizing breakup and a son Beverly concealed for 20 years? The surprise love child will never go out of style and the conflict it ignites between the former lovers is peak Picard/Beverly: trope-y as heck, but a believable component of their relationship. The stunned regret from Picard's side and Beverly's motivations are both par for the course for a secret baby reveal. And then there's the true meat of it all: both recognize how their love never had a chance to flourish, and the air between them aches with the knowledge of how much time they've lost. Secret children work best when there's been time and distance between the pair, which is obviously this couple's tragic circumstance.

Tropes Were Made for Picard and Beverly

Picard and Beverly hold the unique honor of embodying so many cherished clichés at one time. What's perhaps most incredible is the way one romantic trope leads organically into the next, sometimes sequentially and sometimes simultaneously. They're balanced; each one suits the character's circumstances and personalities, no matter how many pile atop the next and the next. Few fictional couples can rival Picard and Beverly's history and their intricate ups and downs. Happy endings must be deserved, and fans can only guess how Picard Season 3 will conclude these characters' journeys. But Picard, Beverly, and Jack finding a way to navigate as a family would make for a hopeful ending. If that isn't their fate, well, fans still have their exquisitely tender, emotional history and this newly canonized status to cherish. Keep those tropes coming, Season 3.

