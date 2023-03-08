Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard Season 3. Week after week, Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard is delivering revelations about Jean-Luc Picard's (Patrick Stewart) past and what's been going on with the rest of the Next Generation crew in the 20+ years since we've seen them. After seven seasons of TNG with the crew serving together for over ten years, we saw these characters come together for a few more adventures across the four Next Gen era movies. The films featured highlights like First Contact, where the crew journeys back in time to fight the Borg and make sure that an iconic moment in Federation history goes off without a hitch. For many years, however, the last appearance of the Next Gen crew in Nemesis left fans with soured feelings about their supposed final mission.

In its first three episodes, Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is already giving this group of characters a more fitting send-off. It's also filling in the two-decade gap with a story that feels like a fever dream for fans of Picard and his relationship with Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). In the second episode, "Disengage," we learned that Jean-Luc is in fact the father of Beverly's secret child, Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers). In Episode 3, "Seventeen Seconds," Picard wrestles with that information as a forgotten conversation with Riker (Jonathan Frakes) sheds some perspective on the privilege of being a father. It also leads to one of the greatest Picard/Crusher scenes in their long and storied history as the two take a moment to unpack this revelation, their complicated relationship, and the reason that Beverly never told him about Jack. The scene is hands down one of McFadden's best performances, and Beverly's emotional confession forever changes the way we'll watch Nemesis now.

With these new details revealed about their relationship, what better time than now to look back on how Picard and Crusher got to this point, the many times that they tried to pursue a romantic connection, and why they keep coming back to each other?

How Did Jean-Luc Picard and Beverly Crusher Meet?

Picard and Crusher met long before the events of the first episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, which saw her assigned as the Chief Medical Officer aboard the Enterprise under Picard's command. For their first meeting, we go back to Picard's time aboard the Stargazer where he met and became best friends with Jack Crusher (Doug Wert). Their story begins back when Beverly was still a student in Starfleet's medical program, and by the time Picard met her, she was already betrothed to his best friend. A few more details about this period of their lives are scattered throughout the series in bits and pieces of flashbacks and confessions. Jack and Beverly had their son Wesley shortly after they were married in 2346, but they were only married for seven years, as Jack later died in a dangerous mission aboard the Stargazer. The Season 5 episode, "Violations," reveals that Picard was the one to bring Jack's body and belongings to Beverly after he died.

Shortly after Jack's death, Beverly is assigned to the USS Enterprise, captained by Picard. Their first on-screen meeting is filled with awkward tension as Picard attempts to get Beverly a different assignment, assuming she wouldn't want to work with him given that he's so closely linked to the death of her late husband, but she swiftly puts a stop to it revealing that she asked for the position. Season 1 of The Next Generation is rife with tension between Picard and Crusher—from the third episode it's clear that amid their emotional conflict, they feel a natural, almost irresistible attraction to each other when their inhibitions are lowered by an infection that references the original series episode "The Naked Time."

From there, Picard and Crusher go on to have a consistently on-and-off romance, with both of them harboring feelings for each other but never able to get the timing right. In the first season, Picard asks Crusher on a date to the Holodeck, but he is too caught up in the murder mystery to realize she spent the entire time hoping he would make a move.

"Why Didn't You Ever Tell Me You Were In Love With Me?"

Multiple times across TNG's seven-season run, Picard and Crusher made attempts to tell each other how they felt, but they never quite got the timing right. As he says in "Seventeen Seconds," they'd started and ended a romantic relationship five times by the time she got pregnant with Jack. In the TNG episode "Coming of Age," Crusher is questioned about her feelings for Picard, but she refuses to answer. In "Allegiance," a Season 3 TNG episode that's referenced in the Season 3 premiere of Picard, a duplicate version of Picard seduces Crusher over wine and candlelight, telling her he'd like to pursue a romantic relationship with her. The two share a dance and even a kiss before it's revealed that this Picard is actually an alien observer studying the concept of leadership.

The Season 3 episode "The High Ground" follows Picard and Crusher being roped into a planetary conflict and taken hostage by a group of terrorists. When it appears that they might die in this situation, Crusher tells Picard that there's something she's always wanted to tell him, but they're interrupted before she can get the words out. In "Remember Me," an episode that finds Crusher trapped inside a warp bubble with everyone she knows slowly disappearing, Picard is the last person to disappear from the parallel universe she's trapped inside. Once they're the only two people left on the ship, Beverly begins again to tell him how she feels about him, but she never gets the chance as he disappears before she can finish the sentence. Meanwhile, in the prime universe, Picard leads the efforts to get her back along with her prodigy son Wesley. When she comes to on the right ship, she hugs Picard with all the emotion of knowing what it felt like to lose him.

Later on, there are fewer glimpses into Picard's true feelings for Beverly, mostly because for much of Next Gen he's determined to pine for her in silence, believing that she either couldn't reciprocate his feelings or that he didn't deserve to be with her. The biggest revelation of Picard's love for Crusher comes in the Season 7 episode, "Attached," where they fall into another conflict between warring factions on a planet looking to join the Federation. When they're taken hostage, the aliens implant each of them with a device that links them neurologically, allowing them to hear each other's thoughts and feel each other's feelings.

Throughout the episode, Picard and Crusher realize that they have to stick together or the neuro-link will cause them intense pain. Late that night, they're sharing an easy conversation about their shared breakfast preferences when Beverly realizes that Picard does reciprocate her long un-voiced romantic feelings and asks him outright, "Why didn't you ever tell me that you were in love with me?" He reveals that he promised himself that he would never reveal those feelings because it would've felt like betraying Jack. He claims that he doesn't have those emotions for her anymore — but by the end of the episode, it's clear that he's finally ready to explore the connection between them. However, this time it's Beverly's turn to pull back, suddenly afraid of giving in.

Picard and Crusher Were Always Jealous of the Other's Love Interests

While Picard and Crusher hold a flame for each other throughout the entirety of their on-screen relationship, it doesn't stop either of them from exploring flings with other people. Though they both maintain a sense of professionalism as two officers serving on the same starship, feelings of jealousy are never difficult to spot whenever Picard or Crusher would pick up a short-lived love interest.

The big green monster runs rampant on the ship when Beverly becomes entangled with other people including the Trill Odan in "The Host," as well as when Beverly falls for a ghost in the oft-ridiculed episode "Sub Rosa." As ridiculous an episode as the latter is, it's also particularly satisfying to watch Picard fight so hard to keep Beverly from falling prey to an evil entity. On the other hand, Beverly has her own reservations about Picard's romantic endeavors with Vash (Jennifer Hetrick) in "Q-Pid," or his old flame Jenice Manheim (Michelle Phillips) in "We'll Always Have Paris." Picard even strikes up a romance with a crew member, Lieutenant Commander Nella Daren (Wendy Hughes), in a Season 6 episode. While Picard's relationship with Nella is fleeting, it serves as a bit of a proxy for a potential relationship between Picard and Crusher. The crew has mixed feelings about the Captain dating a fellow officer, and it ultimately proved too difficult to make command decisions when Picard's judgment was clouded by personal feelings.

How "Seventeen Seconds" Re-Contextualizes the Events of 'Star Trek: Nemesis'

Prior to Star Trek: Picard Season 3, the last time Picard and Crusher were on-screen together was the final Next Gen movie, Star Trek: Nemesis. The conversation that the two have in "Seventeen Seconds" fills in some of the gaps in their history in the 20 years between then and now. After revealing that she had Picard's child and disappeared from everyone's lives, Beverly explains her decision to Picard and fills in the audience while she's at it. She reveals that she got pregnant while they were on shore leave on a vacation planet called Casperia Prime, similar to Risa, and further details she shares place Jack's birth a couple of years after the events of Nemesis.

Nemesis is widely regarded as a bad movie, though it does have its bright spots—I'm personally a sucker for the Riker/Troi wedding. In the film, Beverly's role is largely reduced as compared to her role in the series, pretty much only serving as a doctor and not getting much else to do. However, she does have a few quiet moments with Picard that could point towards this being the start of one of their on-again moments leading up to that fateful shore leave. Nemesis also deals in part with the concept of Picard's legacy, not through a child but through a warped Reman clone named Shinzon (Tom Hardy). Crusher even asks, "Is he very much the way you were?" and Picard says yes. While we've certainly only seen a little bit of Jack so far, it's clear that he's an exciting blend of his parents. Riker even immediately recognizes Picard in him from the first moment they meet. He's got a knack for helping people from his mother, along with her quick wit, and a brash headstrong demeanor from his father.

While it's heartbreaking to know that they very likely could've been a family for the past 20 years, Beverly's reasoning for keeping Jack a secret also completely tracks with who she is. She's been a mother from the moment we met her, and her maternal instinct manifests as a protector. "As a mother, your whole being is about protecting your child. I thought that I could protect mine. I didn't know if I could protect yours," she tells Picard. The emotions in this scene run high, and for good reason, Picard and Crusher have a storied history and a complicated relationship. Picard is justifiably angry over being left out of the biggest decision of his life, but he's also fully aware that Beverly's not wrong, and her fear of losing more family to "the same stars that own him" puts her choice into perspective.

Will Picard and Crusher Finally Get Their Happily Ever After?

In "All Good Things," the series finale of The Next Generation, we saw an array of possible future timelines thanks to some It's a Wonderful Life-style trickery from Q (John de Lancie). One of those timelines showed a version of Picard and Crusher's relationship, with them having been married and divorced within 25 years. In that glimpse, Beverly has kept his last name and is the highly decorated captain of a Starfleet medical ship. While this is obviously not how the events of Picard have played out, showrunner Terry Matalas and the writers for Season 3 have already taken little Easter eggs from "All Good Things" and planted them in Picard, such as the name of Geordi's daughters, or Picard having retired to his family's Château.

During their conversation in "Seventeen Seconds," Picard wonders what he could've been had he known, mentioning "father" and "husband" as alternate titles to "admiral." It's clear that there's still a connection between Picard and Crusher, and it's fascinating to watch them fall back into each other's orbit with so much still unresolved. It seems like this conversation has reopened the door for Picard and Crusher to define what they are to each other. The love they share has never been in question, but will they finally be on the same page about it by the end of the season? Only time will tell.

