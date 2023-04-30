Long ago it wasn't that uncommon to find fans beefing over which sci-fi franchise is superior, but in recent years, most people have realized that there's something to love in every corner of the galaxy. Following a phenomenal third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, sci-fi fans still have a lot to look forward to both in the alpha quadrant and across the farthest reaches of time and space. Doctor Who is currently gearing up for its 60th anniversary special next year, which will see Ncuti Gatwa make his debut as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Aside from boldly going where no one has gone before, what do these two franchises have in common, you ask? Well on top of exploring the universe with a profound sense of hope, the series' recently collided in this heartwarming Instagram interaction between Picard showrunner Terry Matalas and Doctor Who's Russell T. Davies. Davies took to the social media platform to share his love for Matalas' work on the third season, sharing a shot of the poster with the caption "How good? HOW good?! I'd say perfect." He went on to praise the final shot of the Next Gen cast playing poker in Ten Forward, saying "I loved those final shots around the table, like the camera couldn't bear to let go." And he's not wrong, Matalas recently told Collider that he filmed about 45 minutes of footage of the cast laughing through those last moments.

The Star Trek: Picard showrunner responded in kind, sharing his love for Davies and telling him he "set the standard" when it comes to sci-fi storytelling. The connection doesn't stop there though — in the latest issue of Doctor Who magazine, Davies revealed that an upcoming episode title was spoken out loud in an episode of Star Trek: Picard Season 3. It's not uncommon for two sci-fi shows to share similar themes as they face the possible "end of the galaxy" type of adventures, but Davies said this was "odder than that."

Sci-fi Fans Are Searching Star Trek: Picard Season 3 for This Doctor Who Episode Title

Davies' comments in the magazine have prompted fans to go back through the most recent season of Picard to see if they can figure out what the upcoming episode might be titled. While many suspect that the phrase in question popped up in the first two-thirds of the season, it hasn't stopped fans from pulling fun lines from the entirety of the final installment. From Worf's "And I Will Make it a Threesome," and Troi's "Good in Bed, Bad at Pizza," to Data's "Hello, Chair" and Shaw's "Dipshit From Chicago," fans have no shortage of hilarious guesses to what the episode could be called.

Davies' comment makes it seem like "Futures End," a phrase uttered by the Borg Queen in the final episodes, could be a possibility, but it's also possible it's something from an earlier episode like "Space Babies" or a classic Trek phrase like "To Seek Out New Life." However, it might be quite a while before we learn the answer to this particular quandary. Doctor Who has not yet set a date for the next series featuring Gatwa's version of the Doctor, and the 60th-anniversary special is currently slated to air sometime in November 2023.

While we wait for more Doctor Who and any news on the possible Star Trek: Legacy spinoff, you can watch all of Star Trek: Picard right now on Paramount+. In the meantime, check out Davies' post down below.