If you're a collector of Funko Pops, or a Trekkie, or both, listen up. According to Funko POP News! four new Funko Pops will be released this week featuring characters from the Paramount+ show Star Trek: Picard. In a social media post, mockups of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), and Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) were revealed.

The costumes featured are from the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, which aired in 2023. Father and son Jean-Luc Picard and Jack Crusher (whoops spoilers) are now in Funko Pop form. Everyone's favorite season two couple, nicknamed Saffi, are also seen. Seven of Nine is donning her command red Starfleet uniform after successfully joining the crew of the USS Titan under Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick) in season 3. Depending on the number of pips, which can't be seen very well in the mockups, it's unclear if this is First Officer Seven of Nine or Captain Seven of Nine (fingers crossed for Captain Seven).

If Fans Can't Get 'Star Trek: Legacy' in Live Action, Funko Pops Might Do Just Fine

Three of the four characters coming out in Funko Pop form are also highly sought after for a Star Trek spin-off called Star Trek: Legacy. After the series ended last year, Alex Kurtzman told Fox LA that the ask for more from the characters of Star Trek: Picard has been heard "loud and clear." Kurtzman said, "there's obviously more story to tell." With the series leaving off with now Captain Seven of Nine, Raffi as her First Officer, and Jack Crusher as one of the newest crew members of the latest USS Enterprise, the show has been perfectly set up for a continuation.

Funko Pop News! says that the pops will be dropping on Entertainment Earth, Amazon, and The Mighty Hobby sometime this week.

