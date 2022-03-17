Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers through Season 2, Episode 3 of Star Trek: Picard.We’ve all heard the jokes about Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) warping around space teaching aliens all about love, but Kirk’s romantic encounters were a symptom of the archetype he was based on — that of a romantic hero. In classical terms, a romantic hero struggles with wanderlust, loneliness, and Byronic tendencies (of a cynical, yet passionate disposition), all of which often gets in the way of their romances.

Almost every Star Trek series has at least one such romantic hero (though they don’t include all the elements of the archetype), and now it looks like we have a new character who has been added to the list. Love appears to be a central theme of Star Trek: Picard Season 2.

There are several nods to it in the premiere episode, "The Star Gazer." Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) and his close friend Laris (Orla Brady) share a romantic moment before pulling away. Picard goes on to opine to his old friend Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) that his chance at romance is akin to a ship that’s sailed. Still in the premiere, Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) rues the fact that she comes a distant second to her partner Seven of Nine’s (Jeri Ryan) altruistic priorities. Meanwhile, recent exes Dr. Agnes Jurati (Allison Pill) and Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera) struggle to navigate a professional relationship while working through their personal feelings for each other.

The fact that Rios’ character arc in the first season culminated in him and Jurati getting together was surprising enough, but after three episodes of Season 2, it looks like Rios’ quixotic aspirations are still on the rise. Could he be the latest character to join the canon of Star Trek’s romantic heroes?

If it's Star Trek, there has to be at least one character—usually male—who embodies some hallmarks of a romantic lead. Be it the charming Kirk, who the ladies couldn’t get enough of in the original Star Trek series but rued the fact that he never settled down; William T. Riker (Jonathan Frakes) who was the quintessential ladies’ man on Star Trek: The Next Generation although his heart always belonged to his imzadi, Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis). Picard himself has elements of a romantic hero, as we were reminded in the Season 2 premiere.

Tom Paris was the archetypal romantic hero on Star Trek: Voyager, down to the rejection of authority, while Julian Bashir was Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s young idealist who won over everyone in his vicinity, even the cantankerous Miles O'Brien (Colm Meaney). Even on Star Trek: Discovery, Ash Tyler’s (Shazad Latif) brief tenure as a love interest with a haunted past positioned him as another addition to the canon of romantic heroes.

Santiago Cabrera’s Cristóbal Rios on Star Trek: Picard started off as a more classic version of this archetype. Rios is a former Starfleet officer whose disillusionment about the system led him to branch out on his own. He was introduced as the curmudgeonly pilot of La Sirena, interacting almost exclusively with numerous holographic versions of himself before joining Picard and his crusade. In essence, Rios was a bit of a rebel and a recluse who suddenly found himself caught up in Picard’s orbit.

Though Rios and Jurati had (and still have) zero chemistry, it’s unsurprising that it was Rios who supported Jurati during her darkest time—after she’d been mind-controlled into killing her long-time partner and was reeling from the realization and effects of the same. Despite being a cynic, Rios’ personal experience aboard the ibn Majid meant he had it in himself to forgive Jurati for a seemingly unforgivable crime. It was only poor writing and lack of screen time that meant viewers weren’t able to see their romance develop.

Rios’ character has gone through a significant sea-change by the start of Season 2. He’s the captain of the Starfleet ship, the Stargazer, and has broken up with Jurati. So, is Rios still a romantic hero? Yes, because he still tends to be a little self-centered, especially regarding the presence of the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching), which puts La Sirena’s crew in a tough spot.

There are obvious underlying tensions, and passions, that inform Rios and Jurati’s interactions in the first three episodes. They bicker like a couple and snarkily remark on each other’s faults. In the second episode, “Penance”, as Rios and Jurati try to find a way to transport their entire team onto La Sirena, Rios reminds Jurati that she’s more comfortable with synthetic creatures than real people, an obvious dig at how she didn’t open up while they were together. Jurati gets her own back at Rios in “Assimiliation” when she berates him for being foolhardy and unable to think about consequences. In many ways, Rios and Jurati’s relationship echoes that of Riker and Deanna Troi in The Next Generation. They came together only to drive each other apart—Riker and Troi eventually married and remained so as seen in the first season of Star Trek: Picard. It seems like Rios and Jurati also have unfinished business, which the writers seem to be eking out this season.

What seemingly cements Rios as the new romantic hero in Star Trek: Picard are the events of the third episode in Season 2. After an unfortunate transportation mishap that leaves Rios with a broken hand and a concussion, he is treated by Dr. Theresa (Sol Rodríguez) in her secret clinic. Because of the incident, Rios ends up on the mission on his own, and it’s not long before he is interacting with Theresa’s precocious son and warming to both mother and son. The dynamic between Rios and Theresa suggests that something is brewing between these characters. They’re both lonely, in need of compassion, and reject unjust authorities which they are both facing in 2024. Also, the two of them immediately start making eyes at each other, though may be that’s just Rios’ concussion. Suffice to say Rios and Theresa already have more chemistry than he and Jurati did.

It shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone that the Star Trek: Picard showrunners are positioning Rios to be a romantic hero. Rios’ history as a wandering trader who had numerous romantic dalliances was a key part of the book The Rogue Elements, where he was the star of the show. The man has a lot of luck—good and bad—with the ladies. Rios also falls into the Latin Lover trope that Hollywood is fond of. But beyond that, Rios is played by Santiago Cabrera, whose resume is littered with love-lorn heroes. He’s played everyone from Lucentio in ShakespeaRe-Told, Lancelot on Merlin, Vronsky in an Anna Karenina miniseries, Reese Witherspoon’s secret lover on Big Little Lies, and Aramis on the BBC’s The Musketeers. At this point, we’d be disappointed if his character wasn’t embroiled in some amorous antics. The only disappointment is that it seems Rios is coded as straight-only. Star Trek could have done with another queer hero who was also a romantic hero.

By the end of "Assimilation," Rios finds himself in a dire situation alongside Theresa, and he’s exactly the kind of character who could compromise the timeline for the greater good. Without his comm badge and gear from the future, Rios is once again a misfit, and he’ll need to charm his way to safety. Hopefully, he follows Kirk and Riker’s footsteps and makes it back to his ship in one piece.

