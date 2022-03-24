The Star Trek TV universe is currently firing on all cylinders. With the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery now concluded, the second season of Star Trek: Picard is just getting started.

Season 4 opened with a check in on the crew of the La Sirena. Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) has returned to Starfleet as Chancellor of Starfleet Academy. Captain Rios (Santiago Cabrera) is now in command of a brand-new USS Stargazer, which longtime Trek fans will recognize as the Picard's first ship as captain. Raffi (Michelle Hurd) and Elnor (Evan Evagora) have likewise joined the crew of the USS Excelsior, another famous legacy ship.

Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) has rejoined the Rangers, and has been entrusted with Rios’ beloved ship, La Sirena. Right after Picard delivers a stirring commencement speech to a new class of young officers, one of those infamous spatial anomalies appears. A mysterious, unknown species appears at the edge of this rift in space, and they want to talk to Jean-Luc Picard.

Q Who?

The species turns out to be the Borg, who appear on the bridge of the Stargazer and before anyone can blink, begin assimilating not just Rios’ ship, but the rest of the incoming fleet. Picard — who in his newly-acquired synthetic body apparently cannot hear the Borg like he once could — activates the auto-destruct sequence. The Stargazer explodes, presumably killing everyone aboard.

Enter Q (John DeLancie), a trickster god in the form of an alien whose species evidently possess near-omnipotent powers. A thorn in Picard’s side from the very first episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Q guides Picard through “the very end of the road not taken.” The scattered crew of La Sirena wake up in a far darker version of the world they knew.

Here, the fascistic, xenophobic Confederation has replaced the United Federation of Planets, and rules the galaxy with an iron fist. This sound like the Terran Empire of Trek’s famed Mirror Universe, but once reunited, the crew quickly realize that this is not an alternate universe, but a corrupted timeline. Their answer lies in the past.

Time's Arrow

Once again, Jean-Luc Picard must travel back in time to put right what once went wrong. After narrowing down their destination — Los Angeles in the year 2024 — Picard and company make it back to La Sirena with an unexpected ally in tow: the Borg Queen (Annie Wershing). With the crew all back together on La Sirena, the question remains: how exactly do they go back in time and fix the past?

While the Borg Queen reports that there is no mode of time travel available in this timeline, Picard chimes in with an idea that will be intimately familiar to longtime Trekkies: “There are cruder methods of time travel,” Picard says. “A star’s gravitational pull, a slingshot maneuver at warp to generate a temporal fissure... Kirk’s Enterprise did it on more than one occasion.”

This is nearly identical to a similar exchange in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. Having stolen the original USS Enterprise (which they had to destroy over the Genesis planet in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock), in order to bring Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) back to life, Kirk (William Shatner) and crew return to Earth in a Klingon Bird-of-Prey dubbed the HMS Bounty. They find an alien probe wreaking havoc on Earth's atmosphere as it attempts to communicate with long-extinct humpbacked whales. The crew determines that they must go back in time and bring some whales to the future (it was the '80s).

Dr. McCoy (DeForrest Kelley) is characteristically skeptical about their chances, and when Kirk reminds him that they've time traveled before, McCoy gives him (and the audience) a succinct, one-line reminder of just how the fictional science behind such a plot device works: "Sure, you slingshot around the Sun, pick up enough speed - You're in time warp. If you don't, you're fried."

Let's Do The Time Warp Again

In Star Trek: Picard, the La Sirena crew uses this exact same method. They slingshot around the Sun at Warp 9, steadily increasing their speed. However, as Dr. Agnes Jurati (Allison Pill) points out, "They had Spock." The La Sirena is missing an intelligence that can “isolate the divergence and micro-shift for any chronitonic radiation.”

This is an interesting bit of clarification/retconning, as it gives us a solid, science-fictional idea of not only what Spock was doing as he made his calculations in The Voyage Home, but it also provides a near-definitive notion of the scale of his intellect. La Sirena does have an intelligence aboard that can perform these "micro-shifts," after all. To the aghast of everyone involved, they must use the Borg Queen to accomplish this feat of chronotravel.

Unfortunately, the Borg Queen had to siphon power from the ship's medbay, which meant choking off life support for Elnor, who was injured as the crew made their escape. Elnor — Picard's symbolic son — dies as a result, leaving the crew grief-stricken and fractured in the past. The crew will have to grapple with whether this mission — thrust on them unwillingly by Q — is worth the sacrifice, and if they can trust the Borg Queen to safely send them back home again. Time will win out, as it always does.

