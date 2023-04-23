[Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Star Trek: Picard]The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard has given fans a lot to celebrate. From a stunning send-off for the legendary legacy cast to a bright future for the "next generation" of The Next Generation, Season 3 is a love letter to each of its characters. Along with the return of the phenomenal Next Gen cast, Picard Season 3 introduced a handful of new characters that we've come to adore over the past 10 weeks—namely the offspring of the Enterprise-D crew: Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), and Sidney and Alandra La Forge (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut and Mica Burton).

A few weeks ago during Episode 7, Picard textualized the chemistry between Jack and Sidney as he realized he could sense her thoughts and speak to her telepathically. While this was ultimately a gateway into revealing Jack's untapped special abilities, it teased fans with a new potentially romantic relationship to root for. While there wasn't much time for romance in the final episodes of Picard, the flirtation between these two carries through the finale. When Jack joins the crew of the newly minted Enterprise-G, he and Sidney share a couple of quips in their final scene (for now) on the bridge.

Following "The Last Generation," Speleers sat down with Collider's Maggie Lovitt to discuss Jack's journey in Season 3 and his potential future in Star Trek. Naturally, Lovitt had to get his thoughts on the possibility of a "La Crush" romance if we're lucky enough to get a Star Trek: Legacy spin-off. When asked what he'd like to see from their relationship in the future, Speleers told Collider:

"You'd hope it would just keep fizzing away. I think that whatever happens, you've got to try and find a way to cat-and-mouse that situation for as long as possible. You've got to just see that develop, and you've got to put as many little speed bumps in the road as possible is what I feel. Because there's obviously a little, there's a frisson on that's bubbling away there. But I think you've got to let that just ride out, and I think that they're a great little duo and I feel that they also work really well together just in a pure team way. There's a good rapport with them. They know how to bounce off each other, certainly when it comes to fighting and charging around the place. I'd like to see a lot more of that."

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: A 'Star Trek: Picard' Spin-Off Could Be Like "James Bond in Starfleet"

Speleers Is Quietly Optimistic About Star Trek: Legacy

While nothing has been made official at Paramount+ at the time of writing this piece, there is an inspiring amount of fan demand for a Picard spin-off series following the crew of the Titan turned Enterprise-G. Thanks to the excitement of the audience, Speleers is "quietly optimistic" about "further opportunities" to explore these characters. If they're able to come back for Legacy, the actor would love to "see them get to know each other properly." He continued, "They both have got a good sense of wit and humor. I want to see that play out. Don't let anything happen too quickly."

As Lovitt points out during their conversation, "people love a good slow burn." It took Picard and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) over 30 years to finally get their affairs in order, and they still share one of the most enduring relationships in the franchise. Speleers laughed that that might be "a bit too slow," for Jack and Sidney, saying "I hope it's not quite as slow." With their telepathic bond Jack and Sidney easily have the potential to become Legacy's Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Troi (Marina Sirtis).

While we anxiously await to hear if we'll be seeing these characters on the small screen again, you can watch all three seasons of Picard on Paramount+ right now. Make sure that you check out Lovitt's full conversation with Speleers for all the behind-the-scenes details on Jack Crusher. In the meantime, you can watch our previous conversation with him down below!