Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is heading into its penultimate episode and while we're hopeful the finale will answer all our questions, we're definitely not ready to say goodbye to these characters. Season 3 of Picard brought back the beloved ensemble crew from Star Trek: The Next Generation, along with a few characters from the early seasons of Picard, and introduced a handful of newcomers that we can't get enough of. The long-awaited season kicked off with Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) sending a distress call to Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), revealing that they share a child, Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), and he's now in grave danger. Over the course of the past eight episodes, we've seen the full Next Gen cast return to dive into the mystery of what's been haunting—and hunting—Jack.

Collider's own Samantha Coley recently sat down with Gates McFadden to discuss her podcast series InvestiGates: Who Do You Think You Are? as well as her role in the final season of Picard. During their conversation, Coley asked McFadden if she would be open to returning to a potential Star Trek: Legacy spin-off series. The actress responded with a resounding yes. "I would certainly be open to something like that," she told Collider. "I'd love to see more with her space son. That would be fantastic."

McFadden joins a chorus of Next Gen voices in favor of a Legacy spin-off for the beloved Star Trek series. Recently, LeVar and Mica Burton appeared on an episode of The View alongside former co-star Whoopi Goldberg, and both actors were keen on the concept of Star Trek: Legacy. LeVar Burton plays Geordi La Forge and his real-life daughter Mica was introduced as his on-screen daughter Alandra in Season 3 of Picard. A potential Legacy series would follow new characters like Jack, Alandra, and Sidney La Forge (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut), as well as established characters like Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), while leaving space for all of our favorite Next Gen characters to make appearances. Jonathan Frakes, who plays Will Riker, recently told Fansided that he would love to appear as a "Charlie's Angels"-like admiral that the ship checks in with from time to time.

Gates McFadden on What She Loves About Beverly Crusher in Picard Season 3

McFadden, whose character was often unceremoniously sidelined throughout the run of Next Gen, and especially its spinoff movies, also spoke about what she's been enjoying in regard to Beverly's storyline in Season 3 of Picard. She told Collider:

"What's been great about this season is you see that she's the one who will keep looking for the solution. She's definitely a scientist as well as a humanist and a doctor, and I think that's really cool that she's always thinking, "What can I do to get us out of this situation and what am I not seeing?" And that's great. I love that about her character."

There are also plenty of story opportunities to explore what Beverly and Jack Crusher have been up to for the past two decades. "I also think it's fantastic that we haven't seen her for 20 years, and she was doing this exploring, going to all these dangerous places out in space," said McFadden. Eager to dig into the possibilities of that particular backstory, she explained that it "would be really fun to see more of what that was like," and we couldn't agree more.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard are available on Paramount+ on Thursdays. Make sure you check out our full conversation with Gates McFadden