The Big Picture Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas wants to write a new ongoing series set in the 25th century, and fans can now show their support through the "Letters 4 Legacy" campaign.

The campaign provides letter templates, tips, and an online petition for fans to advocate for the spinoff, which would feature the adventures of Seven of Nine and the crew of the USS Enterprise-G.

Previous fan campaigns have successfully saved Star Trek shows, such as Star Trek: Prodigy, and executive producer, Alex Kurtzman, thanked fans for their efforts at the New York Comic Con Star Trek panel.

Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas has made no secret of his desire to write Star Trek: Legacy, a new ongoing series set in the 25th century — and now fans have a new way of letting Paramount know they want it, too. "Letters 4 Legacy," a new letter-writing campaign, has just launched its website. The site, which can be found at letters-4-legacy.org, offers a number of ways to advocate for the proposed spinoff, which would follow the adventures of Seven of Nine, Jack Crusher, and the rest of the crew of the USS Enterprise-G as seen in Picard's finale. The site includes letter templates, letter-writing tips, and an online petition to show support for the show.

It may seem unlikely, but Star Trek has often prevailed against network indifference with the help of its sizable and active fan base. Recently, fans campaigned to save Star Trek: Prodigy, the animated series that had been wiped off Paramount+ as a tax writeoff; that campaign succeeded, as Prodigy was picked up by Netflix, which will air its first season and its nearly complete second, as well. At the New York Comic-Con Star Trek panel today, Paramount's Trek chief Alex Kurtzman thanked the fans for their efforts, stating "Star Trek: Prodigy is back. And Star Trek: Prodigy is back because you guys brought it back."

Did Letters Save 'Star Trek' In the Sixties?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

When it premiered in 1966, Star Trek was like nothing else on TV, and soon built a loyal fan base. Unfortunately for the series, that did not translate into high ratings, so as early as its first season, science fiction writers like Harlan Ellison were beating the drums to keep the show on the air. It was threatened with cancelation again after its second season, prompting an organized fan effort, dubbed "Save Star Trek", to inundate NBC, their affiliates, and their sponsors with letters demanding the show remain on the air. Spearheading the effort were Star Trek superfans Bjo and John Trimble. The campaign was successful, and the show was greenlit for another season. While the show was ultimately canceled after its third season, fan support kept Star Trek alive through the '70s, ultimately resulting in its revival as a movie franchise with 1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture, and its continuation as a fleet of TV series since the 1987 launch of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Of course, to network executives, ratings matter even more than letters. This was reiterated by Star Trek: Lower Decks showrunner Mike McMahan in his recent interview with Collider, where he expounded on the possibility of his own show going beyond its already-announced fifth season: "I would say if you want seven seasons of the show, I would rather you get more people to watch it now than assume you'll do a letter-writing campaign if we don't get more because right now we only have five seasons. We're working on Season 5, but there's no clear picture in the future. So if you love Lower Decks, get somebody else to sign up for Paramount+ and watch it, even if it's for free."

The Letters 4 Legacy campaign is now live. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with Terry Matalas below.