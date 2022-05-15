Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard.Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard is complete and four of the main cast will not be returning to the series. Actors Santiago Cabrera (Cristóbal Rios), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Evan Evagora (Elnor), and Isa Briones (Soji Asha) have announced their departure from the show, which will conclude with a third season. While this news is disappointing, it isn’t surprising — Cabrera and Pill’s character arcs were both wrapped up in Season 2, and Evagora and Briones had minimal screen time. Though the second season was a huge improvement on the first, one of the less successful aspects was the characterization of the new cast of characters.

We probably should have guessed the new characters were destined to be jettisoned out of the airlock when Soji appeared in only one scene in Season 2 and was never heard from again — this was a sure sign that the character’s usefulness had run its course. Soji was little more than a MacGuffin in the first season. Though Briones did her part and played multiple android characters well in Season 1, Soji was really just a conduit for Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) to cope with the loss of his friend Data (Brent Spiner). Granted, Soji seems to be headed in the right direction with her life as an ambassador, with negotiating tactics that she’s obviously picked up from her mentor Picard, but the character herself never evolved beyond a plot point.

Image via Paramount+





Briones still appeared in Season 2 as the predecessor of Soji and her kind in the 2024 timeline, and she held her own in scenes opposite veteran Spiner, but the promise of her character Kore Soong living her life on her own terms, dealing with the reality of her origins and her father’s betrayal were never realized. Kore, like Soji before her, was a plot point, not a person, and that feels like a diegetic insult to these manufactured, android characters. Kore’s arc was, instead, quickly concluded with her being inducted into the group known as the Travelers.

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 Ending Explained: Look Up

Elnor had immense potential in the series, and it’s still astonishing how the character didn’t receive his due in either season. Elnor was the sole male member of the Qowat Milat, a Romulan sect that took him in after Picard rescued him. Elnor was a great addition to the cast, despite his bloodthirsty side (hey, he is Romulan, after all). He was a sweet and innocent character in line with the likes of Data and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan). This was a character who was not only a stand-in for the audience but one who could provide a new perspective on humanity. Elnor also appeared to fill a void in Picard’s life — that of the surrogate son who Picard could nurture without necessarily raising the boy himself. A little like Picard’s relationship with Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Picard’s craving for love and family has been an essential part of his journey, especially in the second season of Star Trek: Picard, but his and Elnor’s relationship wasn’t developed. It wasn’t a complete loss, though, since Elnor was rewritten as someone else’s surrogate son.

Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), another new character in the franchise, has gone through her own ups and downs. She was a Starfleet officer serving under Picard before she joined him in their collective disillusionment over the treatment of Romulans. Her own conspiracy theories, and later alcoholism, made her a pariah. But, by the start of the second season, Raffi was back on her feet, once again in Starfleet, and had taken Elnor under her own wing, helping him become the first full Romulan to join Starfleet. From the way Raffi talked about and to Elnor, it was clear that she saw him filling a filial role. Raffi herself is estranged from her own son and her efforts to patch things up with him in Season 1 had gone in vain. So, for Elnor to then be shot, callously, we might add, and die in her arms, was additional trauma Raffi didn’t deserve to endure, but it also didn’t serve any purpose in developing either character. Elnor was back alive at the end of the second season, thanks to some Q (John de Lancie) magic, but with Evagora not returning, we won’t see Elnor fulfill his new role in Starfleet nor will we see him interact with Raffi again.

Agnes’ characterization has been a rollercoaster ride since the very beginning. She’s supposed to be the quirky nerd who gets things done, but she’s also supposed to have an emotional core that resonates with viewers. In the end, Agnes ended up being a character who is stuck in a loop who we’re told is sad and lonely but doesn’t act like it. Unlike Soji and Elnor, Agnes gets plenty of screentime, and a complete arc, the trouble is that her arc doesn’t do her justice. From the time Agnes was introduced on Star Trek: Picard, it was obvious that she wanted to do good and make a mark on the galaxy, but things just kept getting in the way of her ambitions. By the conclusion of her journey, Agnes has self-actualized into the Borg Queen of a benevolent breakaway collective that salvages and saves dying civilizations, instead of assimilating them by force like the collective of old.

But, given what both Picard and Seven have said about life as a drone, a main character’s arc ending with her being assimilated without her consent and living life as a Borg seems like a defeat rather than a victory. Yes, Agnes has done heinous things in her past (she murdered her own boyfriend while brainwashed), but this punishment does not fit her crime. The Borg Queen’s (Annie Wersching) need for penance shouldn’t have dragged Agnes with her. It’s especially distressing that her friends didn’t even try to fight to save her, the way Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) always fought to bring Seven back from the brink of returning to the Borg. Honestly, it seemed like Rios, Jurati’s former partner, was more upset about his ship being stolen by the Borg than he was about losing Agnes forever.

Speaking of Rios, where do we even begin with this character? He had the most characterization of all the new characters in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, and the writers did a fantastic job of foreshadowing his journey, and yet it doesn’t work. Rios, like the rest of La Sirena’s crew, joined Picard’s mission when he was at his lowest. He took terrible (read: absolutely zero) care of himself and his only companions were holographic versions of himself. Rios was lost at sea till he found his people. Picard became a father figure to him because Rios didn’t know his own father, and he spent his time in Starfleet and beyond seeking a replacement. This angle wasn’t played out to fruition on screen because Rios’ arc in Season 2 was shaped by his romantic entanglements.

Rios was written to be a romantic figure, and his instant chemistry with 21st century Dr. Teresa Ramirez (Sol Rodriguez) was apparent. Star Trek is fond of star-crossed lovers, and we’ve seen many such pairings appear across the franchise. But most end with a chaste kiss and the wistful feeling of unrequited love, because to romance someone from an alternate universe or a different timeline is a direct violation of the Temporal Prime Directive. One would think that Picard and Rios, sticklers for Starfleet protocol, irrespective of their disillusionment about its governance, would know better. Apparently not!

RELATED: Is Cristóbal Rios the New Romantic Hero in 'Star Trek: Picard'?

Rios is also stuck in a different body than his own. When the crew landed in the changed timeline, they had different lives and, for some of them, different bodies. Seven was completely human, and Rios didn’t have the homages to La Sirena imprinted on his body, such as the large mermaid tattoo on his arm, or the many scars he refused to let heal. Unless Starfleet insisted he remove his tattoos and get his scars treated, the Rios who went back to 2024 will forever be in this slightly altered body that he’s only known for a week. Whether that’s a positive thing, such as Seven’s own brief relief at being human, we will now never know.

From what Rios tells Picard in the finale, he wants to remain in the 21st century because he never belonged in his own time, and the food is much better. A realistic sentiment, but Rios had just gotten his life back on track in the future—he was captain of the Stargazer and back in Starfleet’s good graces. Why would he abandon his hard work? And it’s a particularly strange decision considering Rios’ introduction to 2024 was being cared for in an underground, illegal clinic, incarcerated by ICE, and certain death until Seven and Raffi rescued him. It’s impossible to think that someone from a utopian future, where race is hardly an issue, would welcome being racially profiled in the bigoted and dystopian 21st century. It’s adorable that Rios falls in love with Teresa because of the great work she’s doing and the possibility that he will get to be a father to her son, Ricardo (Steve Gutierrez), allowing Rios to break his cycle of daddy issues. And, in the finale, Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) tells Picard that Rios, Teresa, and Ricardo paved the way for the benevolent future that Picard and the rest get to enjoy. But Rios remaining in 2024 also romanticized the notion of a beatific past, which was the exact opposite of the theme in Season 2. What was the point of Q letting go of his past enmity with Picard and helping Picard conquer the darkness that clouded his family history, only for Rios to fill the same space?

Even Laris (Orla Brady), Picard’s housekeeper/bodyguard, who seemed to be set up to be his love interest in the season, was unceremoniously left out of the mission, only to return in the finale with the possibility that there’s a future for these two characters. The power dynamics of the relationship are problematic at best, and it’s also interesting that Laris’ ancestor (supposedly), Tallinn (also played by Brady), was a supervisor in charge of protecting Picard’s ancestor Renée Picard (Penelope Mitchell). Tallinn lived and died saving Renée, but it also seemed like she was emotionally attached to her charge—her dying words were about Renée’s beautiful eyes, so is this line of Romulans genetically predisposed to fall in love with Picards? That would be a hilarious and perhaps the only way to make Laris and Picard’s potential romance work.

Of the new characters, Raffi is definitely returning for Season 3, but how much screen time she’ll have since the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast will be appearing, remains to be seen. Raffi’s characterization in the first season was a bit all over the place, but it felt authentic since she herself was out of sorts. In Season 2, Raffi and Seven were perfect foils for each other, giving viewers a lived-in feel to their relationship. But the story also shoehorned in new aspects of Raffi’s personality, such that she has manipulative tendencies, which seemed to come out of nowhere. But at least Raffi will have room to grow past that aspect in Season 3.

These new characters were perfectly positioned to expand the horizons of the franchise, especially since Cabrera, Evagora and Briones are all actors of color working within a genre that still has work to do in terms of representation. Instead, the writers have closed the chapter on them — and though these characters’ futures, for as long as they get to live them, are bright, viewers will not get to see them play out on screen.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Finale Review: Even Gods Have Favorites

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Monita Mohan (99 Articles Published) Monita is the Marketing Manager of The Walrus by day and an entertainment writer by night. Her bylines have appeared on Fansided websites Bam Smack Pow and Show Snob, as well as on Vocal and Women Write About Comics. She is also the co-host of the pop culture podcast, Stereo Geeks. More From Monita Mohan

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe