New ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Trailer Teases the Return of Old Friends; Premiere Date Revealed

CBS All Access revealed a new, longer Star Trek: Picard trailer today while also confirming when, exactly, you’ll get to see the new series. Indeed, the Star Trek: Picard premiere date has been set for Thursday, January 23, 2020, where it will kick off with the premiere episode and then the rest of the 10-episode first season will be released on a weekly basis on Thursdays. The show finds Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation, and picks up years after the conclusion of that series.

In the new trailer, which debuted at New York Comic-Con, we see Captain Picard trying to live a peaceful life at his vineyard when a young girl shows up asking for help. His quiet solitude is interrupted, and he sets about assembling a new crew while a bevy of familiar faces (Jonathan Frakes! Jeri Ryan!) reappear.

Fans of The Next Generation are no doubt enthused about the return of Picard, and it’s interesting to see the Star Trek franchise building out so successfully on CBS All Access. Star Trek Discovery is entering its third season, and other shows in development include a Michelle Yeoh-centric spinoff, a younger-skewing series called Starfleet Academy, and even an animated series called Lower Decks. All of these series are being overseen by executive producer Alex Kurtzman, who at one point was steering the Dark Universe franchise at Universal until his directorial debut, The Mummy, crashed and burned.

Check out the new Star Trek: Picard trailer below, and for a look back at Trekour ranking of very Star Trek on the big screen check out movie. The series also stars Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadway, and Evan Evagora.

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Trek: Picard: