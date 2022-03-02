On March 3, Star Trek: Picard returns with season 2 on Paramount+. The show, which continues the story of fan-favorite Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) after Star Trek: The Next Generation, has something for every Trekkie, new and old. In anticipation of the upcoming season, Entertainment Tonight has released a series of character stills full of easter eggs to the franchise.

In the new character stills, fans will, of course, be able to see Stewart as his classic character of Picard. The new images also give us a look at Santiago Cabrera, Alison Pill, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd, and Orla Brady as their characters, who were all first introduced to the Star Trek franchise in Picard Season 1. The location for all of these new character stills might be recognizable as 10 Forward, the U.S.S Enterprise's recreational facility in The Next Generation, now turned into a real California-based bar for Season 2 of Picard, as teased in the trailer.

We also get a real treat with these stills regarding the returning cast from past shows. The new images show Jeri Ryan and Brent Spiner's new looks in the upcoming season. Ryan, who first played the former Borg Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager, and Spiner, who first played the android Data on The Next Generation, both reprised their characters in the first season of Star Trek: Picard. But, the images also tease the return of other characters like Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan, the Enterprise-D's wise and humorous bartender, and a close confidant of Picard, who is making her first return to the franchise since the 2002 movie Star Trek: Nemesis. Lastly, the images give a good look at John de Lancie's return as Q, a member of a highly powerful and godlike race who likes to play games with starship captains. De Lancie first played Q on The Next Generation and has since reprised the role on Voyager, Star Trek: Deep Space 9, and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

With each still comes a collection of easter eggs in the background that'll take a true Trekkie to find each one. The Star Trek news site, TrekCore, managed to find many and shared them on Twitter. Some such easter eggs include a promotional still of Picard and Guinan from the 1994 film Star Trek: Generations seen hanging on the wall behind Lancie, a poster for 2395 Freecloud Music Festival (a reference to Star Trek: Picard Season 1) can be seen behind Ryan, and behind Cabrera an add for Saurian Brandy (a type of alcohol commonly seen in the franchise after first appearing in the original series).

A more fun easter egg is behind Pill — the logo for a Klingon thrash band whose name translates to "Sex Phasers" (a play on the band Sex Pistols) can be seen. We also get our first glimpse of Beverly Crusher (Gates Mcfadden) in these photos. In the image of Brady, a framed picture of Guinan and Beverly hangs on the walls of this alternate 10 Forward.

Check out most of the character stills below — you can find the one of Goldberg as Guinan exclusively at ET — and see if you can spot all the easter eggs!

Watch Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard when it comes to Paramount+ on March 3 and read the official season synopsis here:

“Season 2 finds Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart) and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must recruit friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future -- and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.”

