The cast and crew of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard are setting their phasers to stun as the series has needed to halt production following a massive COVID-19 outbreak. According to The Hollywood Reporter, over fifty members of the over four hundred and fifty person team tested positive on Janaury 3 upon returning to work from the holiday break, and filming was discontinued at once and not expected to resume until next week. The contagion quickly spread throughout members of the Picard crew, infecting employees in multiple zones, including cast members in zone A, the portion of a set where physical distancing and masking is not possible for shooting.

Omicron, COVID-19’s latest variant, has been the most contagious, forcing shut downs in all corners of the entertainment industry and beyond. Star Trek: Picard’s companion in CBS Studios production, NCIS, is another show that has had its filming placed in limbo due to recent outbreaks. Even the lights of Broadway have taken a hiatus at times, with shows such as The Music Man and American Utopia canceling performances after breakthrough cases within their casts. Awards shows are also gearing up for another year of pandemic life, with major ceremonies like the Grammy Awards being postponed and others such as the Sundance Film Festival set to carry on virtually.

Star Trek: Picard picks up fourteen years after iconic captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) has retired from Starfleet. Picard is now enjoying his serene life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard, away from the troubles of space, until his help is requested by a strange and unknown woman named Dahj (Isa Briones). The ex-captain takes off on a journey to help the woman and quickly finds that her life may be tied to his past.

The series also stars Alison Pill, , Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching, and Brent Spiner. Star Trek franchise head Alex Kurtzman produces, while Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners.

Star Trek: Picard, which aired its first season in 2020, was such a hit that a third season was announced in September. The goal was to cut down on costs and better help busy schedules by filming seasons two and three back to back, though no premiere date has been announced for the second season, and the series may not receive one for a long while due to on-set outbreaks.

While we can’t wait to see what adventures lie ahead in the upcoming seasons of Star Trek: Picard, we are happy to wait until the entire cast and crew have made full recoveries.

