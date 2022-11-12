Propstore announced today the first-ever auction to feature over 300 authentic props, costumes, and memorabilia from Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1 and 2. With the third and final season hitting Paramount+ on February 13, fans can bid on items from the Star Trek universe, starting November 15. Bidding begins at 12 p.m. EST on Tuesday, with the auction ending on November 29. Registration to bid in the auction and to get updates is currently open on the Propstore website.

Each item will come with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by both the series' Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman and Propstore. Highlights of the coming auction include Seven of Nine's (Jeri Ryan) Light-up Phaser Rifle from the first season of Star Trek: Picard, with an estimated price ranging from $8,000 to $12,000, Agnes Jurati's “Borgati” Stunt Borg Queen Costume from Season 2, which has an estimated price between $6,000-$8,000, and a Chateau Picard Oval Wine Cask from Season 1, estimated to sell for $2,500-$3,500.

Bidders can also expect to see items from Season 1 like Narek's (Harry Treadaway) open Impossible Box, Data's (Brent Spiner) ”Daughter” framed painting, Jean-Luc Picard's stunt leather jacket costume with a La Sirena combadge, and the necklace worn by Isa Briones' Dahj and Soji. Other Season 2 items you'll be able to bid on include General Jean Luc Picard's confederation combadge, the Romulan mother of all disruptors, a confederation timeline phaser, the skeleton key used by young Jean-Luc Picard (Dylan Von Halle), and Guinan's (Whoopi Goldberg) meeting with Picard costume.

Leonard Nimoy’s family has also donated several items from the late actor's personal collection that will be available in this Star Trek auction. One item of note is the Leonard Nimoy Personal Contax 645 Camera Equipment with Photos from the Collection of Leonard Nimoy. The full hammer price that the camera equipment is sold for will be donated by the Nimoy family in his memory to support the UCLA Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) Research Program under Dr. John Belperio, who focuses on early COPD diagnosis and the preservation of lung function of COPD patients.

Chuck Costas, VP of Business Development & Marketing for Propstore, said about the auction:

“Propstore is thrilled to be offering a selection of amazing items from the first two seasons of Jean-Luc Picard’s return to television in Star Trek: Picard. In addition to a number of props and costumes that reflect Picard’s past, the auction has a selection of pieces from old and new characters such as Q, Seven of Nine, Guinan, Agnes Jurati, Raffi Musiker, Cristóbal Rios, Dahj/Soji, and, of course, old adversaries such as the Borg and the Romulans.”

You can register for the auction at Propstore right now, and begin bidding on your favorite items on November 15. Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard will debut on Paramount+ o February 13. Check out the trailer for the final season below: