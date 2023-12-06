The Big Picture Star Trek: Picard Season 3 received the most Television nominations at the 51st Saturn Awards, with seven nominations, highlighting its popularity and success.

The return of beloved Next Generation characters and the introduction of new ones in Picard Season 3 captivated fans with a heart-pounding character-driven story.

The possibility of a spin-off series, Star Trek: Legacy, is highly desired by fans and supported by the cast, with audiences hoping showrunner Terry Matalas will return.

From the return of Doctor Who for its 60th anniversary last month to the beginning of 2023 kicking off with shows like The Last of Us and the highly anticipated return of Star Trek: Picard, it's been a phenomenal year to be a Science Fiction fan. Today, the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films announced the nominees for the 51st Saturn Awards, a ceremony specifically uplifting genre media that is typically overlooked by other major award shows like the Emmys and the Oscars. This year, Star Trek: Picard's beloved third season earned an impressive number of nominations with 7 in total, making it the most nominated television series of the night.

It should come as no surprise that Picard is getting such recognition as Season 3 was one of the most-watched Star Trek seasons in recent years, with fans new and old pouring in to witness the return of the full ensemble cast of The Next Generation. Along with Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean Luc Picard himself, Picard Season 3 featured fantastic performances from returning stars Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Michael Dorn as Worf, LeVar Burton as Geordi LaForge, Brent Spiner as Data, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Michelle Hurd as Raffi. In addition to the returning cast, Season 3 introduced a handful of new characters that we all fell in love with in Ed Speleers's Jack Crusher, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut's Sydney LaForge, Mica Burton's Alandra LaForge, Todd Stashwick's Captain Liam Shaw, and Amanda Plummer's incredible villain Vadic.

Picard Season 3 was nominated for Best Science Fiction Television Series, and Stewart earned a nomination for Best Actor in a Television Series, while Frakes, Speleers, Stashwick, and Ryan scooped up nominations for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. Plummer also scored a nomination for Guest Star in a Television Series. And Picard wasn't the only Star Trek series nominated this year, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks, also added to their lifetime totals with nominations in the Best Science Fiction Television Series and Best Animated Television Series as well as multiple acting categories.

Star Trek Series Lifetime Saturn Award Nominations Star Trek 1 The Animated Series 2 The Next Generation 12 Voyager 14 Deep Space Nine 9 Enterprise 15 Discovery 14 Strange New Worlds 10 Lower Decks 2 Prodigy 0 Picard 10

'Picard' Fans Still Want a 'Legacy' Spin-Off Series

Fans knew going into Picard Season 3 that it would be the show's last. However, the outcry for a spin-off series began just weeks into the season after audiences learned that Jack Crusher was Beverly and Picard's son. As the season progressed, we came to love the next generation of The Next Generation with Geordi's daughters also becoming new fan favorites. With the series finale seeing Seven of Nine take her place as Captain of the USS Enterprise, a spin-off following their adventures seems like a no-brainer.

Showrunner Terry Matalas delivered what is widely considered one of the best seasons of Star Trek in the franchise's almost 60-year history. Now, with that level of dedication to character-driven storytelling, fans are hoping to see Matalas return to helm Star Trek: Legacy, the proposed spin-off series. Nearly all the legacy cast, including Burton, McFadden, and Frakes have expressed their support for a spin-off series, saying that they would love to see it continue and to make the occasional guest appearance. Meanwhile, a petition for Star Trek: Legacy garnered over 62,000 signatures in the wake of the end of Picard. Though nothing has been announced yet, fans are still hoping that Season 3 is not the last we'll see of these heroes.

The 51st Saturn Awards will take place on February 4, 2024, and you can see the full list of nominations on their website. All three seasons of Star Trek: Picard are available to stream on Paramount+. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

