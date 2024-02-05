The Big Picture Star Trek: Picard dominated at the Saturn Awards, winning Best Television Series and awards for Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, and Jeri Ryan.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also won an award at the Saturn Awards.

James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Avatar: The Way of Water were among the other big winners at the Saturn Awards.

Star Trek: Picard's third and final season made it so at the Saturn Awards this weekend; it emerged with four trophies, including Best Television Series and laurels for stars Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, and Jeri Ryan. Sister show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds went home with one award, as well. The 51st Saturn Awards were handed out this weekend in a ceremony hosted by Joel McHale; the Star Trek franchise had a record 14 nominations this year. Showrunner Terry Matalas accepted the award for Best Television Series, for which Strange New Worlds was also nominated.

It was a battle of the Enterprise captains in the Best Actor in a Television Series, with Stewart emerging victorious over Strange New Worlds' Anson Mount.; Stewart had won Saturns in 1990 and 2021 for playing Jean-Luc Picard, as well as one in 2018 for his role in Logan. Frakes won Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series; it was a Star Trek-heavy field, as Picard's Todd Stashwick and Ed Speleers were nominated, as was Strange New Worlds' Ethan Peck for his performance as Spock. For her role as Seven of Nine in Picard, Ryan won Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series, beating out Strange New Worlds' Jess Bush and Celia Rose Gooding.

Strange New Worlds wasn't shut out of the competition, however. Paul Wesley won Best Guest Star in a Television Series for his role as Captain James Kirk, beating out Picard's Amanda Plummer. Star Trek: Lower Decks was nominated for Best Animated Series, but lost out to Star Wars: The Bad Batch. It was a big night for Star Trek in general, as the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to the attending cast members by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

Who Were the Other Big Winners at the Saturn Awards?

On the cinematic side of the Saturn Awards, James Gunn's Marvel swan song Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 took home the trophy for Best Superhero Film, while Avatar: The Way of Water won for Best Science Fiction Film; James Cameron landed the Best Film Direction and Best Film Writing trophies for the latter, as well. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny won Best Fantasy Film, and star Harrison Ford won Best Actor in a Film; Australian indie Talk to Me took home Best Horror Film. On the TV side, Outlander's Caitríona Balfe and The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey prevented a Star Trek acting sweep. Keanu Reeves was the first recipient of the Lance Reddick Legacy Award for his contributions to genre filmmaking, named after his John Wick co-star who passed away unexpectedly last year.

The Saturn Awards were first held in 1973, and reward excellence in science fiction, fantasy, and horror film and TV. They are awarded annually by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films.