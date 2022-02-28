With the successful return of Jean-Luc Picard played by Sir Patrick Stewart back to the small screen, many are anxiously waiting for the release of Star Trek: Picard Season 2 on March 3, 2022. This recap is for those who may not be able to spare the time for a complete rewatch of the series or for those who simply might want to be caught up before watching the exciting new series ahead of its release on Paramount+.

A New Frontier

Picard begins Season 1 comfortably at home at his château with a pitbull lovingly dubbed Number One and his staff of ex-Tal Shiar assistants. We soon find out the Romulan homeworld Romulus was destroyed by a star that went supernova killing billions. Before that fateful supernova brought the Romulan race to the brink of extinction, Admiral Picard convinced the Federation to put together a rag-tag fleet of ships to attempt to ferry refugees to safety. Before the operation could be completed, a group of synthetics - simpler versions of the now-deceased Commander Data - attacked without reason and destroyed the Utopia Planitia Fleet Yards on Mars. This caused the Federation to place a ban on all forms of synthetic lifeforms and forced the resignation of Picard.

This resignation created a large strain between Picard and many people in his life. After almost 14 years of self-imposed exile, his relations with his former comrades like Raffi Musiker, and a young Romulan refugee Elnor remain frayed. Both characters start the series wanting nothing to do with Picard, but a new threat prompts Picard to reach out again.

After finding out about a plot to exterminate all systemic lifeforms and the discovery that someone was making synthetic lifeforms out of flesh and blood, Picard reaches out to Raffi and Elnor. Picard originally contacted a woman by the name of Dahj who turned out to be an android. Dahj was programmed to find Picard should she be in trouble. Picard again fails to protect Dahj and his guilt from the death of Commander Data compels him to set out on his quest for forgiveness.

This quest again takes Picard to the stars, and with Star Fleet's resistance to the idea of authorizing an expedition, he sets out to find himself a ship. With a bit of help from Raffi, he finds Chris Rios, the captain of the starship La Sirena. Chris is a former Star Fleet officer who also has some skeletons in his closet, much like the rest of the crew. The last member of the regular crew is Agnes Jurati, an expert in artificial intelligence and robotics. As an expert in artificial intelligence, Agnes identifies that Dahj was created from a single cell from Commander Data by her former boss Bruce Maddox.

After learning all this from Agnes, Picard and his team travel towards Bruce Maddox on Free Cloud, with a short stop on Vasti for Picard's reunification with Elnor. Elnor is a member of the Romulan order of warrior monks known as the Qowat Milat. After convincing Elnor that despite his failure to return, it doesn’t mean Picard’s cause is not worthy, Elnor joins the crew as they continue their travels towards Free Cloud to track down Bruce Maddox and Dahj’s twin sister.

Before they are able to successfully leave Vashti, Picard and his crew are attacked by pirates. Unable to successfully disengage or fight the enemy, their future remains uncertain until Seven of Nine returns to assist them. Seven of Nine has had a rough time since her return from the Delta Quadrant and is now the head of the Fenris Rangers. The Fenris Rangers act as an unauthorized military group attempting to keep the peace where Star Fleet no longer patrols.

After Seven of Nine saves Picard, losing her ship in the process, they all arrive on Free Cloud to find a crime boss who has kidnapped Bruce Maddox. Once again, the team deploys to run an interesting deception to gain his freedom and the information about Dahj’s sister Soji. Interestingly, Raffi traveled to Free Cloud to reconnect with her son. While Picard successfully retrieves the information about Soji, Raffi’s research into the attack on the shipyards costs her a relationship with her son. She returns to La Sirena in disarray, while Seven of Nine insists on staying behind to take care of the crime boss.

The Next Next Generation

All this time we have been focusing on Picard’s journey, but Soji’s story has also been unfolding, on a Borg cube of all places. This cube has been claimed by the Romulans via a Federation treaty for reclamation and research. The cube is headed by Hugh, formerly Third of Five, and Soji is a researcher on the cube. Soji is approached by Varek, a member of the anti-synthetic branch of the Tal Shiar known as the Zhat Vash. Varek attempts to win Soji’s trust by seducing her and finding out where she came from as if there are more synthetic life forms.

As time goes on, Soji is forced by Varek towards the realization that she is an android. This realization is extremely traumatic for Soji as she restructures her mental image. When the Zhat Vash realizes that she is a synthetic and tricks the information out of Soji, they send their fleet to eliminate the threat while Picard fleets with Soji with help from Hugh.

Hugh and Elnor stay on the cube as Raffi, Agnes, and Rios fly to catch up to Picard. In the interim, Elnor and Hugh send a distress signal to Seven of Nine to help them recover control of the cube. While they eventually succeed there are casualties on both sides, and the Cube itself is heavily damaged on its way to rendezvous with the La Sirena.

During the fight for the Cube, Picard and Soji make a stop with a few high-profile old friends on Nepenthe. While on Nepenthe, Picard finds William Riker, Deanna Troi, and their daughter Kestra. After their stop on Nepenthe, which helps both Soji and Picard find a new conviction, they finally track down the home planet of Soji and Dahj.

As they approach Coppelius, a series of organic weapons bring down La Sirena, the Cube, and a Romulan Scout ship piloted by Varek. Picard and crew then meet a community of androids headed by Altan Inigo Soong, Commander Data’s brother.

Like their father, Dr. Soong is an expert in artificial intelligence and, with the help of Bruce Maddox, he created this community. With a fleet of over 200 Romulan Warbirds headed towards Coppelius, the androids feel pressured to contact the group the Zhat Vash feared. After the androids relive the vision given to all Zhat Vash, the androids think they can contact a group of cross-dimensional android conquerors.

The Breaking Point

As the community commits to the building of a beacon to contact these conquerors, the crashed ships are put under repair. As the Romulan fleet comes closer, Picard takes to the sky in La Sirena in a desperate attempt to save Coppelius. While Picard is stalling the Romulans, Raffi, Rios, Elnor, and Varek team up to attempt to stop the beacon from being activated. While they attempt to stop it, Star Fleet arrives at the bequest of Picard citing the fact that he had established first contact. The attempt on the beacon ends with only partial success and three separate fleets meet above Coppelius.

The meeting above Coppelius is a tense stand-off between the Romulans attempting to annihilate everyone on the planet, Star Fleet protecting the planet and its inhabitants, and the synthetic conquerors coming through a hole in space-time. Before the tension can break out into an all-out war, Picard reaches out to Soji in a last-minute attempt to sway her to call off the conquerors and prove the Romulans wrong about all synthetic life.

Soji agrees, exercising her right to choose and demonstrating the humanity of all synthetic life. After Soji decides to call off the attack, the Romulans choose to retreat and leave Coppelius. As the Romulans retreat, Picard's brain condition that almost prevents him from setting out to space in the beginning starts to kill him.

After a few painful minutes of us experiencing the grief that Picard’s passing would bring we see the minds of Picard and Data in a simulation. Data reminds Picard that he always knew that he loved him, and as Picard leaves for his new synthetic body, makes a request. Data asks for his existence to end, as he believes that without mortality he will never truly be human. After Picard processes the changes that were made to him, they release Data, proving Data understands more than most humans what it means to be human.

The culmination of this series is Star Fleet and Picard need to clear their names after the disaster on Romulus. Picard also feels guilty about the death of Data, and the chance to save his daughters is the perfect chance for him to redeem himself. We see that Picard will give everything for his chance at redemption, putting himself in danger from the beginning of the series.

Redemption isn't the only thing that Picard is fighting for, it is the heart of Star Fleet. After the ban on people such as Data and turning a blind eye to the violence that was brewing in the Neutral Zone, Star Fleet needed to return to its ethical roots. Picard is the story of how one man can make amends for himself and set an entire nation back on the right path.

What Can We Look Forward to in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard?

As we look towards the future, we see the return of Picard, Seven of Nine, and even the infamous Q played by John de Lancie. Season 2 of Picard is headed straight for the 21st century with Picard and his crew being forced back in time by Q. This jump back in time doesn’t just end with the setting however, there are also several anticipated returns of characters such as the Borg Queen played by Annie Wersching and Guinan played by Whoopi Goldberg. Judging from the trailer this is not a short-lived arc for a few episodes and given the lack of whales plus some exciting action shots Season 2 seems to be shaping up nicely. This new season seems to be focusing on the past while looking to the future of Star Trek with another alternative timeline on the horizon. Maybe going where no man has gone before has turned into a trip to our very own century.

