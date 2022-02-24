He also talks about what ‘Star Trek’ fans might be surprised to learn about the making of ‘Picard.’

With Star Trek: Picard Season 2 starting up March 3rd on Paramount +, I recently got to speak with co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman about the new season. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Picard Season 2 features the return of John de Lancie’s Q, Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan, the Borg queen (Annie Wersching), time travel to the 21st century, and what looks like a lot of action and surprises.

In addition, while Picard Season 2 is about to start streaming, the cast and crew are hard at work on Picard Season 3, which will be the last installment of the series. So, even though the interview with Goldsman was for Picard Season 2, I tried my best to get some information on the final season. During the interview, he talked about how Picard Season 2 and 3 are self-contained seasons, what Season 2 is about, what’s challenging about Q and how the character can mess up storytelling, what Star Trek fans might be surprised to learn about the making of Picard, and more.

Star Trek: Picard also stars Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, and Santiago Cabrera. Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For Season 2, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for Season 2.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: ‘Picard’s Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd on Season 2, Season 3, and How They’re Currently Filming the Series Finale

Check out what Goldsman had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Akiva Goldsman

Is Picard Season 2 and Picard Season 3 each self-contained seasons?

How each season was run by different people.

What can he say about Picard Season 2?

Was he involved in the writing of the series finale?

What is it like writing for Q and is it challenging due to how much fans love the character?

Goldsman talks about what’s challenging about Q (he’s the genie with a million wishes) and how the character can mess up storytelling.

How the Q we meet in Picard Season 2 has guard rails.

What would Star Trek fans be surprised to learn about the making of Picard?

Was he surprised when Patrick Stewart’s voice showed up in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer?

Image via Paramount+

'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot and Everything We Know So Far Time travel, alternate history, and Q — Season 2's got it all!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email