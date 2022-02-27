With Star Trek: Picard Season 2 set to premiere on Paramount+ on March 3, 2022, knowing the cast and crew can be very helpful. Some of the cast are old faces coming back from quite a long hiatus, and others are new faces we are just now getting to know. This new series will challenge what we know of Star Trek history, and set Star Trek in a time that is very close to home, the 21st century.

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Sir Patrick Stewart is once again returning as the illustrious Jean-Luc Picard. After his experience with Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1987 to 1994 and the following movies in 1996, 1998, and 2002, Patrick Stewart continued to act in roles such as Professor X in the X-Men movies. Patrick Stewart returned to the Star Trek Universe in 2020 once again and has even signed on for a third season to carry the show through 2023.

Jean-Luc Picard has aged quite a bit since his last appearance, but since the events of Picard Season 1, he is now a perfectly healthy older Terran man. Picard’s history with Q makes this new season especially interesting, as the mischievous Q has always had an affinity for time travel. With multiple new timelines, and alternative timelines being set up, we will soon see how the aged Admiral (ret.) Picard will inspire a new crew across time and space.

Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati

Alison Pill is a Canadian TV and film actress who started her onscreen career in 1993 and has gone on to have important roles in The Newsroom and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Her more notable success has been on Broadway, having won a Tony for her role in The Lieutenant of Inishmore. While she has been confirmed to return in Season 2 of Picard, it is currently unclear how many episodes she will be in.

Dr. Jurati is an expert in robotics, and although she originally was not all the way in agreement with Picard, from the finale of Picard she seems to be completely committed now. She has been seen in a good number of scenes from the available trailers, and we can fully expect the lovable scientist who lacks street smarts to continue her enjoyable journey.

Santiago Cabrera as Cristóbal Ríos

Santiago Cabrera is a Chilean actor who has spent his career acting in the United States and the United Kingdom. Some of his popular roles have been Lancelot in Merlin, and Aramis in The Musketeers. Early in his life, Santiago Cabrera attended the Drama Centre London from 2000-to 2003, which is the foundation for his acting training. Besides his previously mentioned roles, Cabrera has had roles for television series, movies, and as well as a few video games and theatre productions.

In Cabrera’s role as Cristóbal Ríos, he was the pilot and owner of the ship La Sirena that the crew traveled in. A former Star Fleet officer, Cristóbal Ríos is no longer on the straight and narrow. This capacity has come in handy for Picard on more than one occasion, and with the transition to a new timeline, these skills may be even more useful.

Isa Briones as Soji

Isa Briones is an American actress who rose to fame through her role in Picard. She began her career in musical theater, with performances in Miracle on 34th Street as well as the Hamilton touring crews. She has also won the Ovation Award for her role in Next to Normal.

While her acting career has been quite short so far, her performance was excellent during Picard Season 1. While Soji has been a major part of the first season, we have seen very little of the character in the marketing material for Season 2. We will have to wait and see what she will do in the coming season.

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Michelle Hurd is an American actress that has been active on the small screen since 1989. She has played parts in series such as The Glades, Daredevil, and Blindspot. She has spent a lot of time on the small screen but has yet to win any awards. Nevertheless, she is a great actress who will hopefully get the recognition she deserves soon.

Raffi Musiker is a former Star Fleet officer who served with Picard while he was still an active admiral. She is a highly skilled computer user, and researcher that often helps to puzzle out the solutions to difficult situations. This will make her a vital part of the team as the crew moves into the past.

Evan Evagora as Elnor

Evan Evagora is a young Australian actor who has performed in a number of different series and documentaries. He attended film school in South Melbourne and has participated in football as well as boxing. He is most well known for his role as Elnor. Elnor is a Romulan who was trained by the Qowat Milat and is working with Picard. He is an able warrior, and he originally grew up with Picard while he was a refugee on Vashti.

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Jeri Ryan is an American actress most well known for her role as Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager, for which she was nominated for the Saturn award four times and she won once. She has been acting since 1991 and has performed in series such as Dark Skies, Boston Public, and Body of Proof.

Jeri Ryan reprised her role in Picard Season 1 but was not a series regular. Seven of Nine has struggled to integrate out of Star Fleet and has grown a little rough around the edges. In Season 2, Picard may very well need someone with a rough edge as they are forced to travel throughout time.

John de Lancie as Q

John de Lancie is an American actor who has been an actor in film and tv series since 1975. He is probably most famous for his role as Q in Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Eugene Bradford in Day of Our Lives. He has been nominated for several awards for his acting and voice acting including the Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role in a Daytime Serial, which he won for his role in Day of Our Lives.

John de Lancie is reprising his role as Q, and will likely be up to his usual deadly shenanigans. We have already seen at least two time shifts from the trailers that have been released, and an encounter with Picard. Wherever this next season may lead, Q will undoubtedly be at its core.

Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan

Whoopi Goldberg is a highly decorated actress who has won an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, an Academy Award, and a Tony Award. She has been acting since 1989 and is famous for her roles and time on shows such as The View, The Color Purple, and Sister Act.

Whoopi Goldberg will be reprising her role as Guinan. Guinan first appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation, and has often been known to offer sage advice to Picard and others throughout time. Guinan is far older than most people are aware of, and has a history with both the Borg and Q. This history seems likely to be at the forefront of the next season of Picard, and we may finally get to know how Guinan became who she is.

