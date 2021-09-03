She is the beginning, the end, and the one who is many.

After landing gigs on some of the most popular shows on television like 24 and The Vampire Diaries, Annie Wersching is now going to be known by another huge fanbase. The actor was confirmed to join the cast of Star Trek: Picard as a recurring character. The sci-fi series is a sequel to 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis, 2009’s Star Trek, and TV series Star Strek: The Next Generation. The story follows Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) as he once again finds himself caught up in the intergalactic drama of the late 24th century — a troubled time for the Federation following the destruction of planet Romulus.

Wersching will play the Borg Queen, who was previously played by Alice Krige and Susanna Thompson. She is the cyborg leader of an alien group that shares a collective hivemind. They were first introduced in The Next Generation, the main villains of 1996’s Star Trek: First Contact, and were also featured in the Star Strek: Voyager series.

Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas are serving as co-showrunners after Michael Chabon stepped down at the end of Season 1. His departure was planned since he inked a deal to produce a limited series based on the best-selling novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay. Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Season 3 was being filmed back-to-back with the second season. Paramount+, however, still hasn’t officially confirmed the renewal of Star Trek: Picard for a third season.

The first season of Star Trek: Picard premiered on CBS All Access back in 2020. The streaming platform has since been rebranded Paramount+, but the show will continue to air exclusively on it. Aside from Stewart, the cast also features Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner. John de Lancie is also confirmed to return to the franchise, reprising his role as Q.

Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard is set to premiere in 2022 on Paramount+.

