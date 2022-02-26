In celebration of the second season of Star Trek: Picard, Paramount+ has announced the exclusive 10 Forward: The Experience pop-up, to be held in March of this year. 10 Forward: The Experience will be held in Downtown Los Angeles from March 10, 2022, to March 20, 2022, and will feature food trucks, themed cocktails, and new merchandise, all in celebration of the second season of Star Trek: Picard.

The event will feature several Los Angeles-based food trucks, including Lime Truck, Love Bird, and Cousins Maine Lobster. Each of the ten days will have food from a different partner as well as access to themed cocktails. Additionally, guests will be able to access the "10 Forward Canteen Store," featuring Star Trek merchandise and new, exclusive products that have never been sold before. The event will also feature multiple experiential environments as well as different digital interactions and photo moments throughout the space. The release for the event encourages guests to come in cosplay, stating, "all alien species are welcome to attend, including Vulcans, Kelpians, Saurians, Cardassians, Romulans, and humans."

There are a limited number of tickets available, and tickets are timed, with seating lasting 90 minutes — each night has two to three start times to run the complete experience. All guests must be 21 or above. Tickets will cost you $25 per person each night of the event, and you can purchase single seating or group tables in sets of two or four.

You can check out the full schedule and food truck partners for the event below:

Thursday, March 10 - THE LIME TRUCK

Friday, March 11 - RICHEEZE!

Saturday, March 12 - SON OF A BUN

Sunday, March 13 - EAST LOS TACOS

Monday, March 14 - PINCH OF FLAVOR

Tuesday, March 15 - PHILLY JAY'S

Wednesday, March 16 - COUSINS MAINE LOBSTER

Thursday, March 17 - MADE IN BROOKLYN

Friday, March 18 - ALOHA FRIDAY'S

Saturday, March 19 - GOSTOSAS

Sunday, March 20 - LOVE BIRD

If you're looking forward to this event and you have concerns about going during COVID, Paramount has put several safety measures in place to protect guests during this time. All guests must be vaccinated and be able to show proof of vaccination at the door. They also ask that all guests wear masks at the event while not actively eating or drinking.

Season two of Star Trek: Picard follows the iconic Captain Jean-Luc Picard and his crew as they embark on a bold new journey into 21st century Earth at the hands of one of his oldest frenemies, Q (John de Lancie). Patrick Stewart reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard. He is joined by returning cast members Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Brent Spiner. Season 2 will also feature the return of Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan.

Season two of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Paramount+ on March 03, 2022. Episodes will be available the following day on Crave in Canada and on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 other countries worldwide.

10 Forward: The Experience runs from March 10 to March 20 at 1262 Palmetto Street in Los Angeles, California. You can purchase tickets here.

