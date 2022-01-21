Twenty years after her last on-screen appearance in Star Trek: Nemesis, Whoopi Goldberg is set to make her return to the Star Trek universe as Guinan in the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard. Her return comes after Patrick Stewart personally invited her to return as Guinan during an appearance on The View in 2020.

In an image released alongside the new trailer, Goldberg is seen in one of Guinan's iconic broad-rimmed hats in a lush crimson jewel tone, similar to the one that she wore in "Imaginary Friend." Based on the background, it looks like Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart) is set to return to the local watering hole Ten Forward in search of answers where he first struck up a friendship with the centuries-old El-Aurian bartender. If the trailer is any indication Picard is going to need all the friends he can get—new and old—as he and his crew must boldly face new perils in the desperate race to save the galaxy's future as they take the road not taken.

Goldberg originated the role of Guinan in the Season 2 premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1988, so it seems fitting that her return should be in the second season of Picard. The Academy Award-winning actress made many appearances as Guinan throughout the six-season run of Next Generation. The character also made a number of appearances in additional media, including the Star Trek comics and novels, as well as a light-hearted crossover comic run with Doctor Who.

In addition to Stewart and Goldberg, the cast of Picard includes Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Orla Brady as Laris, Isa Briones as Soji, Santiago Cabrera as Cristóbal Rios, Brent Spiner as Data, and Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen. Fan-favorite John de Lancie is set to make his grand return as the ever-intriguing Q.

The second season is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin, with Goldsman and Matalas serving as co-showrunners. The 10-episode second season of Star Trek: Picard is set to premiere on March 4, with new episodes streaming exclusively on Paramount+ each Thursday. Check out the new image of Goldberg and Stewart below:

