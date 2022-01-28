With the highly anticipated premiere of Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is just over a month away, Paramount has released a selection of images from the first two episodes. The stills for these episodes feature several fan-favorite characters from Season 1 of Star Trek: Picard, including Patrick Stewart as the titular Admiral himself, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Mussiker, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, and Orla Brady as Laris. In addition to the cast from the show's freshman season, fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation will recognize John De Lancie as the infamous and insufferable Q. We haven't seen much of Soji (Isa Briones) or Captain Rios (Santiago Cabrera), but they are both set to appear and can be seen in previously released teasers.

The plot for the show's second season seems to hinge around Q's antics as the god-like alien throws Picard for a loop not at all for the first time in their relationship. Along with Jean Luc Picard, Q was introduced in the first episode of Star Trek: TNG when he decided to put all of humanity on trial with Picard serving as their only representative. For the past 40 years, Q has been trying to teach Picard a lesson that it appears the decorated Starfleet officer hasn't yet understood to Q's satisfaction.

In the images for the first episode, we see Picard having a conversation with Laris at Chateau Picard. He's back in his Admiral uniform, and these appear to be the only images from the first two episodes that show the present timeline as it continues from where we left off at the end of Season 1. Laris instantly became a fan favorite in the first few episodes of Star Trek: Picard, so it's exciting to see her in the new season. The rest of the Episode 1 stills show Picard dealing with the royal headache that is Q after having woken up in Q's alternate timeline.

The shots for the second episode feature new, severe-looking Starfleet uniforms on our established crew, as well as an alternative Federation symbol. Another notable difference about these aesthetic changes to this timeline is the absence of Seven's Borg implants. In the trailer released last week, we caught a glimpse of the Borg Queen haunting Picard's memory and stalking Jurati in her lab. The Borg are one of Star Trek's most infamous adversaries, and Q is responsible for introducing them to the Alpha quadrant during Star Trek: TNG's second season.

At some point during the new season of Picard our heroes get thrown back to the year 2024, which is the closest that Star Trek has come to being set during our present time. Q tells Picard that this is "the road not taken." It will be interesting to see how all of these interconnected elements of the series come together on Star Trek: Picard Season 2 as Jean Luc relies on friends new and old to figure out how to make things right.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 premieres on March 3, 2022. Check out the images from the first two episodes below!

