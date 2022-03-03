They also talk about what it was like working with the original 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' actors.

With Star Trek: Picard Season 2 starting up tonight on Paramount +, I recently got to speak with Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Evan Evagora about the new season. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Picard Season 2 features the return of John de Lancie’s Q, Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan, the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching), time travel to the 21st century, and what looks like a lot of action and surprises. In addition, while Picard Season 2 is about to start streaming, the cast and crew are hard at work on Picard Season 3, which will be the last installment of the series.

During the interview, Briones, Cabrera, and Evagora teased what Season 2 is about, what Star Trek fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Picard, why it was so much fun working with the original Star Trek: The Next Generation actors, what it’s really like working with Patrick Stewart, and how Season 2 feels grounded because of being able to film on location in Los Angeles and the practical sets.

Star Trek: Picard also stars Alison Pill. Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For Season 2, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for Season 2.

Check out what Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Evan Evagora had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Evan Evagora

What can they tease about Star Trek: Picard Season 2 and 3?

What would Star Trek fans be surprised to learn about the making of Picard?

How Season 2 feels grounded because it was filmed on location and on practical sets.

Why it was so much fun working with the original Star Trek: The Next Generation actors.

How most people don’t realize how long it takes to film an episode.

What is it like working with Patrick Stewart and how much fun do they have geeking out over his amazing career?

