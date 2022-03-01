He also teases what fans can look forward to this season.

With Star Trek: Picard Season 2 starting up March 3rd on Paramount +, I recently got to speak with John de Lancie about returning to play Q in the new season. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Picard Season 2 features the return of Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan, the Borg queen (Annie Wersching), time travel to the 21st century, and what looks like a lot of action and surprises. In addition, while Picard Season 2 is about to start streaming, the cast and crew are hard at work on Picard Season 3, which will be the last installment of the series.

During the interview, de Lancie talked about what Picard Season 2 is about, what it’s been like playing a character on Star Trek that has been so popular with the fans for so long, and I tried to get some information on Picard Season 3.

Star Trek: Picard also stars Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, and Santiago Cabrera. Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For Season 2, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for Season 2.

Check out what John de Lancie had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

John de Lancie

What has it been like playing a character on Star Trek that has been so popular with the fans for so long?

Is Q part of both Picard Season 2 and Season 3?

What can he tease about Picard Season 2 and Q’s involvement?

Here's the synopsis for Picard Season 2:

Season 2 of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future -- and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

