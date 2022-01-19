It seems like Star Trek fans will continue to live long and prosper with the news of a new poster for season two of Star Trek: Picard, revealed today by Patrick Stewart on Twitter. Stewart posted the new image, which depicts the actor as Jean-Luc Picard with John De Lancie looking worriedly over his shoulder, with the caption, "the wait is over" — an appropriate one, considering the long wait between seasons for the Star Trek follow-up series.

The new season is set to showcase the consequences of breaking time, with Picard and his companions trying to save the future as time continues to fracture. The season is being produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, with Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serving as show runners. A few familiar faces from the Star Trek universe will be appearing on the show, with Annie Wersching set to play The Borg Queen, and Whoopi Goldberg joining the cast to reprirse her role as Guinan alongside de Lancie, who will be reprising his role as the iconic Q. Current Picard star Isa Briones will also return as Soji Asha, alongside Evan Evagora as Elnor and Orla Brady as Laris.

The series will give fans more of the iconic Captain as he tries to fix and save the world as time continues to twist and turn. With these new and old faces continuing to pop in and out at light speed, this new season of Star Trek: Picard promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats after a long time away.

Season two of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Paramount+ on March 3, and run for ten episodes until May 5. Check out the all-new poster below:

Image via Paramount+

