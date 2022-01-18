Amidst the exciting Star Trek-related announcements that have dropped today, we now have confirmation of a premiere date for the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Season 2 of Picard will premiere on Thursday, March 3, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. The show is currently in production on its third season.

Some exciting Trek faces will be making their first appearances in Picard this season, including John de Lancie as Q. Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard stars, of course, Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc, as well as returning cast members Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Jeri Ryan, and Santiago Cabrera.

Brent Spiner, whose Data appeared in Season 1, is also included in the cast for Season 2, and Annie Wersching will debut as the Borg Queen, which points to some more Borg troubles ahead for Picard, Seven of Nine, and crew heading into the second season. (If earlier talk show offers are to be believed, albeit taken with a grain of salt, perhaps we could even see a reunion between Picard and Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan?)

Image via CBS All Access

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Complications and an Adventure Through Time

Season 2 will take on a storyline that might feel familiar to Star Trek: The Next Generation diehards, as Picard and his loyal squad have to go back in time after something done by Q in the past breaks the future — which feels pretty in-character for Q, all things considered.

Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For Season 2, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for Season 2.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will premiere March 3, with new episodes dropping weekly each Thursday.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Trailer Takes the Beloved Captain to a New Frontier Sir Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email