And Paramount+ has made it so! Star Trek: Picard is coming back with Season 2, continuing the adventures of the beloved Jean-Luc Picard.

Time travel and a tyrannical government are a great way to start any season, but any Star Trek show often feels incomplete without the quizzical Q. The new season of Star Trek: Picard focuses on the Q Continuum's return and the ramifications of Picard's earlier actions in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

From the full trailer, we have seen the return of several important characters, some old faces returning to the screen, and a Star Trek trope turning into a fully developed season of Star Trek. So without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Star Trek: Picard Season 2, including updates on the release date, trailers, cast, plot information, and more.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on March 3, 2022, and will have a 10-episode run. Importantly, if you don’t have Paramount+ or do not live in the United States, the new episodes will be released with a 24-hour delay on Amazon Prime Video across more than 200 countries worldwide.

Watch the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer

Paramount+ has released a handful of trailers over the last few months giving us some variety in events that we can observe. COVID-19 caused some production delays, so there has been plenty of time for various trailers. The first teaser trailer dropped on June 16, 2021, and has a short runtime of 1:09.

The full trailer dropped on January 21, 2022, with a run time of almost 2 minutes. In this trailer, we see Q telling Picard that the route they are taking is the "road not taken" and features most of the characters we are aware of so far.

Who Is in the Cast of Star Trek: Picard Season 2?

Sir Patrick Stewart has returned to play the titular character, Jean-Luc Picard, with almost all of the previous crew members signing back on for another tour. Alison Phil returns as Dr. Agnes Jurati alongside her suspected lover Cristóbal Ríos, played by Santiago Cabrera. While we have seen very little of Soji in the material that has been provided, we do know that Isa Briones has agreed to stay with this show for at least this season. Michelle Hurd and Evan Evagore complete the returning season regulars as Raffi Musiker and Elnor respectively and Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine is moving up the ladder to a series regular as well.

In addition to the previous cast from Star Trek: Picard Season 1, there are quite a few Star Trek regulars returning as well. Brent Spiner, who has played Commander Data and many of the Soong family, will be returning to play an unknown Soong. Additionally, John de Lancie will be returning as the ever-mischevious Q. Whoopi Goldberg will also be back as Guinan, with the possibility of more spats with Q.

Finally, we have a new face for an old enemy, the arch-nemesis, in fact, of a free Universe. Annie Wersching will be playing the Borg Queen for the first time and is the last of the characters that we are certain will appear in Star Trek: Picard Season 2.

What Do We Know About Star Trek: Picard Season 2?

Some of the familiar faces we see again are all the season regulars from Picard from the first season. These familiar faces include a newly reinvigorated Admiral Picard, who now is in a synthetic body after his premature death from his brain condition. We also see Rios and Agnes, who seem to have a budding relationship, and hopefully, these relationships will be developed as our time travelers explore the 21st century.

However, new relationships are not the only fresh thing we will find in the 21st century. Not only do we have the return of John de Lancie as Q, but we also will see the return of the Borg Queen, played by Annie Wersching, and Guinan, played by Whoopi Goldberg. The return of these characters raises a few critical questions about how this alternative past will play out. Q's ability to transport people and things across time, in addition to his tendency for vindictive uses of his powers, seems to make his role obvious. As the long-living and ever-wise sage, Guinan would seem on the surface to have nothing to do with the Borg Queen. Notably, both Q and the Borg have a history together. Q recognizes that Guinan is somehow different from the others aboard the Enterprise because she seems immune to Q's power.

Additionally, Guinan's species was changed, and it had to do with an intervention with the Borg. Given that Guinan was born sometime in the 19th century, this new season could be as much about Guinan as it is about Picard. Then comes the question of how the Borg Queen encounters the group on Earth. During Season 2, we could see how the Borg affected Guinan's people. This whole narrative is vital in framing the world that Star Trek: The Next Generation belongs in.

Another mystery guest star is Brent Spiner, who plays Commander Data, as well as a wide variation of Soong family members. One of the lesser-known parts that Brent Spiner played was Dr. Arik Soong. Dr. Arik Soong had several interactions with the crew of the Enterprise NX-01, as seen in Star Trek: Enterprise. There is a decent chance that we could encounter another Soong family member in the 21st century.

While most of Picard Season 2 will be set in 2024, some scenes show an alternative Star Fleet. While we do not have a set timeline for when or why the crew is in this additional alternative timeline, they have some variations from their usual look. Seven of Nine is seen several times throughout the series without her Borg implants, and we see what appears to be an evil iteration of Admiral Picard and an evil scientist version of Agnes. This dark universe could be connected to why Picard and the crew are stuck in 2024 with a storyline similar to Season 1 of Star Trek: Discovery. However, this does not seem likely as most of the released images of the alternative Star Fleet focus on only a few scenes.

We are still missing several important details for the upcoming season of Picard. We still have not had any of the episode titles available, so the best we can do is piece together a vague outline of events. Details and images remain few and far between for several returning series main characters, especially Soji. We have seen her in less than a handful of screen captures and rarely in the trailers that have been dropped so far.

Nevertheless, the next season of Picard looks action-packed with plenty of Star Trek antics. We will have at least two major timeline shifts and see a whole new dystopian perspective on our characters. With the series being set mainly in 2024, Picard is well suited to ask some poignant questions about our current situation. One of Star Trek's main goals has always been inspiring humanity to push further and pointing out some pitfalls we fall into. Hopefully, this new season will combine the best of action and inspiration as we boldly go where no person has gone before!

Who Is in Which Timeline in Star Trek: Picard Season 2?

Currently, we are unsure who has been sent to which timeline. So far, only Picard has been seen back in 2024, but all the released information has pointed to that being the main timeline. As of right now, it is unclear how many episodes' worth of content has been covered by the trailers, but we do know a few things for sure.

We have seen virtually all the returning Season 1 characters wearing alternative Star Fleet Symbols. Even with the Borg Queen trapped in Agnes's lab, the Borg has been contained as Seven of Nine has no implants whatsoever. Several scenes of the trailers show La Sirena coming through what appears to be a wormhole, so presumably, at least Captain Rios starts somewhere or sometime else. We also see Picard making the promise that they can all make it home together in the official trailer. As they come together, Guinan again offers some sage advice, that space was never Picard's final frontier.

