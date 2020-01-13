‘Star Trek: Picard’ Gets Official Season 2 Renewal from CBS All Access

CBS All Access recently announced the second season renewal of its upcoming original series Star Trek: Picard. We previously reported as much about a month ago, but the official announcement was made by Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President of Original Content for CBS All Access, during the service’s biannual Television Critics Association presentation. Here’s what she had to say:

“The energy and excitement around the premiere of STAR TREK: PICARD has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for. We’re thrilled to announce plans for a second season before the series’ debut, and we are confident that ‘Star Trek’ fans and new viewers alike will be captured by the stellar cast and creative team’s meticulously crafted story when it premieres on Jan. 23.”

Season one of Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Accessin the U.S. on Thursday, Jan. 23. Following the premiere, new episodes of Star Trek: Picard’s 10-episode first season will be available weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Accesssubscribers in the U.S.

Star Trek: Picard features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For Season 2 of the series, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Patrick Stewart, Terry Matalas (12 Monkeys, MacGyver), Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers.

Star Trek: Picard Season 1 cast members include Sir Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios) and Harry Treadaway (Narek) along with special guest stars Brent Spiner (Data), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi).

Season one of Star Trek: Picard will stream exclusively on CBS All Accessin the United States and will be distributed concurrently internationally by CBS Studios International on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave.