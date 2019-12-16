‘Star Trek: Picard’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal from CBS All Access

0

CBS All Access now has two to beam up. The streaming service has given the Season 2 go-ahead to Star Trek: Picard, the new flagship series set in the Star Trek universe that features the return of title character Jean-Luc Picard as brought to life by Patrick Stewart.

Season 1 of Star Trek: Picard will debut on CBS All Access January 23, 2020 with a 10-episode run; Season 2 will feature an additional run of 10 episodes. Both seasons are expected to release new episodes weekly rather than the Netflix/Amazon-inspired binge model of dropping a full season at once. Season 2 could head into production next spring following Season 1’s run on the streaming service.

And the joint production companies of CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment have the California Film Commission’s tax incentive program to thanks for that, at least in part. The nearly $20.5 million awarded to the series’ second season is a record-setter for the small screen. Season 1 netted $15.6 million from the same program last year, though that came up short behind Fox’s own sci-fi spoof series The Orville.

Stewart leads a cast that also includes Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora. Star Trek: Picard will debut in North America at the same time as the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, which also launches on CBS All Access. The following day, on January 24, the space-based series will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Trek: Picard: