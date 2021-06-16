Happy Captain Picard Day, everybody! Time to celebrate in all the traditional ways: practicing the Ressikan flute, crafting small replicas of Patrick Stewart, drinking some Earl Grey, hot — and, of course, watching the new teaser Paramount+ just released for the second season of Star Trek: Picard.

The series, which premiered in early 2020 and is in production now for a 2022 return, focuses on the adventures of a not-quite-retired-anymore Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart) as he once again finds himself caught up in the intergalactic drama of the late 24th century, which is a troubled time for the Federation following the destruction of Romulus and additional tragedies. (Though, on the bright side, Picard did manage to get a dog.)

Season 1 ended with some pretty dramatic changes for everyone, especially Picard, and it looks like grappling with that will be a big part of the action moving forward. What's perhaps the most surprising about this teaser is the emphasis it puts on characters who aren't Picard — specifically Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), who we see waking up to some very surprising changes (there's more than one reveal to pay attention to, in the final moments of this video).

But also, hi Q! As teased before, John de Lancie will be featured in the new season, alongside Season 1 cast members Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, and Santiago Cabrera. Also included in the cast list for Season 2 is Brent Spiner, who did appear in Season 1, but what kind of role he might play in the future currently remains a mystery. Based on what happened in the first season, of course, we can also anticipate other Next Gen cast members making appearances — like Whoopi Goldberg.

Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For Season 2, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for Season 2.

Check out the new trailer and key art below. Star Trek: Picard is set to return in 2022 on Paramount+.

