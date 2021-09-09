Season 2 debuts in February 2022 on Paramount+, and a third season has also now been greenlit.

We should have expected that this year's second annual Star Trek Day would be full of exciting trailers and announcements, and thanks to the virtual fan event celebrating 55 years of the franchise, we now have an extended look at the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard, which is set to debut in 2022 on Paramount+ — accompanied by the news that the show has now been renewed for a Season 3.

Some exciting Trek faces will be making their first appearances in Picard this season, including John de Lancie as Q and, if earlier talk show offers are to be believed, Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan. Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard stars, of course, Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc, as well as returning cast members Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Jeri Ryan, and Santiago Cabrera. Brent Spiner, whose Data appeared in Season 1, is also included in the cast for Season 2, and Annie Wersching will debut as the Borg Queen, which points to some more Borg troubles ahead for Picard, Seven of Nine, and crew heading into the second season.

The new trailer reveals that Season 2 will take on a storyline that might feel familiar, as Picard and his loyal squad have to go back in time after something done by Q in the past breaks the future. Looks like there'll be plenty of fun in store, including Picard in a tuxedo and Seven of Nine trying to drive a 21st-century car.

Image via CBS All Access

RELATED: First Teaser Trailer for ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Teases the Return of Q

Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For Season 2, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for Season 2.

Star Trek: Picard is set to return in February 2022 on Paramount+. Watch the new trailer below:

KEEP READING: Exclusive: Akiva Goldsman on ‘Picard’ Season 2, ‘Fringe,' ‘Titans’ Season 3, ‘Ringworld,' and More

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Encounter’ Teaser Trailer Features Riz Ahmed Protecting His Sons From a Mysterious Threat 'Encounter' comes to theaters and Amazon Prime Video this December.

Read Next