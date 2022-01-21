Set phasers to fun, because we've got some delightful news for the Trekkies out there. Following the critically acclaimed first season, which saw the belated return of Patrick Stewart's beloved Jean-Luc Picard, ViacomCBS has revealed the official trailer for the forthcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard, which centers on the titular captain in his older years, following on from the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The new trailer teases all the intergalactic action one can expect from a Star Trek installment, with gorgeous space-based visuals of distant worlds, and a trip back in time to save the universe as we know it. But one moment particularly tugs at the heartstrings: the reunion of Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan with Stewart's Picard, the two characters having not met since The Next Generation's original run. Notably, Goldberg was among the first crop of celebrity fans to take a role on the show, so it's unsurprising that she'd return for the new series.

For Season 2, Stewart, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Cast members include Stewart, Goldberg, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Annie Wersching, and Brent Spiner. Furthermore, John de Lancie makes a special guest appearance as the iconic Q.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: Jonathan Frakes on Directing 'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Picard,' and What It Was Like Seeing 'Galaxy Quest' For the First Time

After the premiere drops on March 3, the 10-episode-long second season will have a traditional weekly episodic release, with new episodes to release on Thursdays. The show will stream exclusively on Paramount+ for U.S. subscribers, whereas Canadian fans can watch it on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel, or stream it on Crave. Trekkies across the globe, such as in the United Kingdom and Europe, can watch the show on Amazon Prime Video, which was also the international home for the first season.

Star Trek: Picard is set to premiere on March 3, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the United States. Check out the all-new trailer below:

The synopsis for Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard is as follows:

Season two of Star Trek: Picard takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 Poster Reveals the Return of Q John de Lancie reprises his iconic role in the upcoming second season.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email