Paramount Plus has released the first Star Trek: Picard Season 2 trailer, confirming the filming is underway on the new season while also teasing the arrival of a fan-favorite character. Indeed, Season 2 of the Paramount+ series will feature actor John de Lancie reprising his role as Q from Star Trek: The Next Generation, and his return is teased in a very compelling way in this brief teaser trailer, which has Patrick Stewart’s titular character making allusions to turning back the clock and considering “what could have been.”

De Lancie, talking on a panel during Paramount+'s First Contact Day, revealed that it wasn't too hard to slip back into playing the notorious god-like character, joking that "It's not that difficult — he is deliciously naughty, marvelously annoying, and terribly self-involved — so as my wife says, it's not much of a stretch."

Star Trek: Picard premiered on CBS All Access in January 2020, and its 10-episode first season was generally well-received by fans as Stewart reprised his iconic character for a solo adventure that also saw the return of some old friends.

CBS All Access has now morphed into Paramount+, but Picard maintains the same creative team of Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Michael Chabon, and others.

The Star Trek: Picard Season 2 cast includes Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner. The new season will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in 2022.

Check out the delightful teaser trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Trek: Picard:

STAR TREK: PICARD features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Michael Chabon, Doug Aarniokoski, Dylan Massin, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for season two.

