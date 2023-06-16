The way audiences' interest in watching television changes over time, especially with such a large selection of modern-day television shows to choose from. However, despite debuting back in 1966, Star Trek has endured nonetheless and has continued to amass a massive following that spans long-time Star Trek aficionados to a new generation of fans. The Original Series spawned a number of spin-off shows, with Star Trek: Picard being considered one of the best. And now that another Star Trek canon has already concluded, Paramount Home Entertainment will be bringing the series' final season to the comfort of every fan's home, as season three of the eighth Star Trek series will be arriving on DVD and Blu-ray, along with a limited-edition SteelBook.

Fans of the show, particularly DVD and Blu-ray collectors, have some pleasant surprises in store for them. Arriving on September 5th, the physical release of the show's final season comes with over 2-hours of special features, which include exclusive behind-the-scenes featurettes, audio commentaries on select episodes, never-before-seen footage, and a Q&A panel with the cast and crew that brought the science-fiction story to life.

Moreover, in addition to the 35-hour-long bonus feature, the Blu-ray version of Star Trek: Picard's final season also contains some exciting merchandise, like drink coasters, badges, and playing cards. Alongside, on October 17th, the Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection will be coming our way, featuring all seasons of the hit television series.

The Next Generation's Emotional and Proper Send-Off

Star Trek: Picard sees the return of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, an iconic character he has portrayed since the release of Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987. Picking up after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, Picard follows the titular character as he enjoys living a serene life after he retires from Starfleet. Although Picard came to an end, the final season delivered one of the most anticipated reunions in television history by bringing back not only Stewart but the rest of The Next Generation's ensemble cast, including Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, and Marina Sirtis.

Throughout the show's three seasons, many fans have also grown to love the legacy characters and The Next Generation's "next generation." And with the show's ending opening doors for more stories to tell in the future, fans and the series cast are, of course, calling the attention of Paramount+ to greenlight a Legacy spin-off already. But though we still have to wait for further announcements, we can expect good news to arrive soon, considering how things ended with Picard. We can only hope for the best at this moment.

You can stream all three seasons of Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+.