In the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 we got our first official look at the show's new villain. Earlier this year, executive producer Alex Kurtzman teased that she would be "amazing," and now from the new footage shared at New York Comic Con, we can safely say that this new character is certainly a worthy adversary for the returning Next Generation crew.

Introduced in the trailer as well as a new image is Vadic, played by Tony Award winner Amanda Plummer whom audiences may recognize from her roles in Pulp Fiction, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and more. The trailer introduces Vadic as an alien captain and a formidable opponent hellbent on the complete and utter destruction of Starfleet, and quite possibly humanity. We get a good look at her ship, the Shrike, in the new footage, and it's definitely reminiscent of Nero's (Eric Bana) ship in the 2009 Kelvin-verse Star Trek movie. However, Vadic is certainly not Romulan.

In the trailer, Vadic promises to scorch the earth beneath Picard's feet in her quest for vengeance — against whom it is unclear, but it's likely that she's at the heart of the conflict that leads to Beverly Crusher's distress signal. Former ship's counselor, Deanna Troi senses an "all-consuming darkness" in their new enemy with her empathic abilities, as the trailer showcases an all-out showdown against the bloodthirsty Vadic.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: New ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 3 Trailer Reveals the Return of Moriaty and Lore

Also introduced in the new trailer, alongside the returning crew members and their newest enemy, are returning Next Generation adversaries Lore and Moriarty. Brent Spiner has played a number of characters throughout the history of Star Trek, reprising the beloved android Data in Season 1 of Picard, and Soong-dynasty ancestor Adam Soong in Season 2. Fans have been wondering who Spiner will play this season as Data was given a permanent death in Season 1, and the trailer reveals his long-awaited return as Lore. Moriarty is even more of a surprise to viewers as a completely unexpected return from Daniel Davis. Davis originally played the classic Sherlock Holmes character Moriarty in a holodeck program frequented by Data and Geordi. On Next Generation, the hologram eventually gained sentience and was allowed to leave the Enterprise.

In addition to Plummer, Spiner, and Davis, Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard will feature Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, and newcomers Mica Burton and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut. The third and final season arrives on Paramount+ on February 16, 2023. In the meantime, you can watch the new trailer down below.

For more NYCC news check out these stories: