Along with a new trailer that debuted during the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Paramount has announced two new casting additions for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. Season 3 has added Ed Speleers (Outlander) and Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) to its impressive ensemble cast. The two actors both appear in the new trailer, which teases Picard's most daring adventure yet.

Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard sees its titular hero set out on a mission to find and rescue an old friend after he receives a mysterious distress call from Beverly Crusher. Speleers and Stashwick's character names have not yet been revealed, but Paramount has released a brief summary of both roles. The official description for Speleer's character also reveals a little bit about what Beverly Crusher has been up to in the 20+ years since the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. Per Paramount, Speleers will be appearing as "a series regular who aids Beverly Crusher's medical efforts on worlds Starfleet has forgotten." Meanwhile, Stashwick has been cast in a recurring role as the captain of the USS Titan. The Titan was formerly captained by Will Riker after he left Picard's crew on the Enterprise-D.

Speleers has had many notable television roles including Jimmy Kent on Downton Abbey, and Stephen Bonnet in the wildly popular Starz series Outlander. Stashwick is best known for playing Deacon in the hit SYFY series 12 Monkeys which was co-created by Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas. In addition to 12 Monkeys, Stashwick has made appearances on several popular television series, including an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise.

Image via Paramount

Who Else Is in Star Trek: Picard Season 3?

In addition to the new cast members, Picard Season 3 is set to reunite Patrick Stewart's Jean Luc Picard with The Next Generation's ensemble cast including Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Michael Dorn as Worf, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, and Brent Spiner as Lore. Picard series alums Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd are also set to return as Seven of Nine and Raffi Musiker. Speleers and Stashwick aren't the only newcomers joining the cast for Season 3, Ashlei Sharpe-Chestnut and Mica Burton are set to appear as Geordi La Forge's daughters Sidney and Alandra. Tony winner Amanda Plummer, known for her roles in Pulp Fiction and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, will be playing the season's ultimate villain Vadic, while Daniel Davis reprises his role as the holodeck baddie Moriarty.

Catch Speleers and Stashwick in Star Trek: Picard Season 3 when the premiere episode hits Paramount+ on February 16. Until then, you can watch the trailer for the final season down below.