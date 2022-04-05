Hold on to your horses, because this is not a drill. Paramount+ announced today that the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard is about to get a lot more nostalgic than it already is. Original Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner are all coming back to wrap up the series on a high note. The show follows the title character (Patrick Stewart) later in life and facing classic enemies.

The announcement was made as part of a celebration of First Contact Day, which is celebrated by Star Trek fans everywhere as the day that humans and Vulcans met for the first time — in the series’ canon, it happened on April 5, 2063. The announcement of the full cast is especially meaningful today, since they were all in 1996’s Star Trek: First Contact, the movie that depicted this very legendary encounter.

In an official statement, series showrunner and producer Terry Matalas shared his excitement for Season 3’s cast addition, and how close to home it hits for him and all Star Trek die-hard fans across the world:

“I remember watching the premiere of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction. So, it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire ‘Star Trek: Picard’ team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!”

Of course, we’ll have to wait a while to see these nostalgic set of episodes unfold. Currently, Star Trek: Picard is airing its second season on Paramount+ with new episodes dropping every week, and it’s only halfway through its run. So Season 3 is probably coming next year. The current season features the return of fan-favorite character Q (John de Lancie), who was also originally featured in Star Trek: The New Generation.

Check out the official synopsis for the current season here:

Season two of Star Trek: Picard takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes."

