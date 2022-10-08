We've known for quite some time that actor and cosplayer Mica Burton would be playing the daughter of her father's (LeVar Burton) character in Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard, but today we learned that she's not the only La Forge daughter appearing in the series. In the new trailer released at New York Comic Con, we see Cruel Summer's Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut at the helm of the USS Titan as Ensign Sidney La Forge. During the panel, it was revealed that Mica Burton would be playing her younger sister Ensign Alandra La Forge.

Sharpe Chestnut's Sidney is listed as Geordi La Forge's eldest daughter and the helmsman of the USS Titan, a ship that was once captained by Geordi's friend and shipmate, Will Riker. Mica Burton's Alandra is Geordi's youngest daughter and she works alongside her father — which likely means she's following in his footsteps as an engineer, or possibly that the pair work together on another ship.

While not much is known about their storylines, both La Forge sisters will have recurring roles in Picard's third and final season. In the new trailer shown during the Star Trek Universe panel at NYCC. It appears that Geordi may not be so happy with Picard for calling back all of their old comrades to follow Beverly Crusher's distress signal — when Picard mentions Worf and Riker Geordi says "you roped them into this too?" His emotions are likely running high if he finds out that Picard put his daughters in danger by commandeering the Titan.

Image via Paramount+

As the daughter of LeVar Burton, Mica Burton has made quite the name for herself in sci-fi and gaming spaces outside of her father's legacy. She's hosted several gaming shows including Achievement Hunter, The Know, and the Overwatch League, in addition to being an avid cosplayer. Sharpe Chestnut played Ashley Wallis on Cruel Summer and has had roles in The Good Fight, Prodigal Son, and Homeland.

Joining both Burtons and Sharpe Chestnut in the final season of Star Trek: Picard are Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd. As revealed by the trailer, Season 3 will also feature the return of Daniel Davis as Moriarty and the introduction of Amanda Plummer as the season's final boss Vadic. Stewart, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, Dylan Massin, all serve as executive producers alongside Terry Matalas who also serves as the showrunner for Season 3.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 arrives on Paramount+ on February 16, 2023. In the meantime, you can watch the new trailer down below.