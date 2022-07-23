Paramount+ beamed down to San Diego Comic-Con with all of their Star Trek series, delivering exciting news about the future of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and most importantly the final season of Star Trek: Picard. Season 2 wrapped up the storylines of several fan-favorite newcomers, including Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera), the newly minted Borg Queen Agnes (Alison Pill), Elnor (Evan Evagora), and Soji Asha (Isa Briones), as well as a fitting send off to the meddlesome legacy character Q (John de Lancie), who plagued both Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Voyager with his wry humor and devious actions. With so many characters departing the series, Star Trek fans have been left to wonder: "What's next for Star Trek: Picard?"

Season 3 will see the titular Jean Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) reunite with The Next Generation's Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), and Worf (Michael Dorn). William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) are also set to return, though they appeared in the series during Season 1, along with Brent Spiner who appeared consistently throughout Season 2 as the treacherous Dr. Soong, who was the blueprint for Data. While most of the Star Trek: Picard cast departed after Season 2, Raffi (Michelle Hurd) and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) are set to appear in Season 3, though it's unclear just how much they'll appear in the final season.

Production on Star Trek: Picard wrapped up earlier this year and during the San Diego Comic-Con panel today they finally gave Trekkies a glimpse of what they can expect to see in the final season in the former of brand-new posters which feature the remaining cast of Picard, alongside The Next Generation. These posters tie in with the teaser trailer shown as well, which highlighted a few crucial quotes from the crew.

The Season 2 finale of Star Trek: Picard also reunited audiences with a love-to-hate character, Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton), who unexpectedly appeared mid-episode to whisk Kore (Isa Briones) to join the Travelers. Briones is not set to return for Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard, so it's currently unclear when the franchise will follow up on this curious plot point.

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Paramount+ in 2023. Watch the new teaser and check out the new posters below:

