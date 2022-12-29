Ever since it was announced that the final season of Star Trek: Picard would feature the return of the full ensemble cast of The Next Generation, fans have been eagerly anticipating the show's premiere. Now in the latest episode of The Ready Room, an aftershow for the whole Star Trek franchise hosted by Wil Wheaton, Paramount has released a new clip from Season 3.

The scene picks up in the same scene as one of the earliest teases for Picard Season 3 left off, with Jean Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) sitting in his office at Chateau Picard, penning a letter to an old friend. As he writes, Picard suddenly hears the chirp of what many fans will recognize as a TNG-era communicator badge. The scene continues as he hunts down the insistent badge, finding it tucked away in a box with his old Captain's uniform from the Enterprise.

As Picard finds the badge he communicates with his in-home computer to figure out why the old device is behaving in such a way. In a banter-filled back and forth, it's revealed that the communicator badge has been sent a compressed message which requires a secret password. The scene cuts off before we can watch Picard attempt to unravel the mysterious missive, but given what we know already about Season 3 it's very likely that this is Beverly Crusher's (Gates McFadden) distress call. With these bits and pieces of information, fans have already begun to speculate on what the password might be noting everything from Picard and Crusher's shared breakfast of champions, coffee and croissants, to the ship he served on with her late husband, The Stargazer.

Image via Paramount

Who Is in Star Trek: Picard Season 3?

Along with Stewart and McFadden, Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard is set to feature the return of many familiar faces. From the cast of The Next Generation, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Levar Burton, Michael Dorn, and Brent Spiner all return to reprise their roles with Spiner bringing back Data's evil twin Lore. A trailer that debuted earlier this year also revealed the return of Daniel Davis' Moriarty, a holodeck character who gained sentience and his own freedom in a classic episode of TNG. The production has also cast Mica Burton and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Geordi's daughters. The new season will also introduce Tony Award winner Amanda Plummer as the season's big bad. Picard alums Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd will also reprise their roles from the first two seasons.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ in the US on February 16. You can watch the new clip down below or on Star Trek's website for international viewers.