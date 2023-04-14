[Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 9, "Võx."]The penultimate episode of Star Trek: Picard amped up the nostalgia to warp nine, with the stunning reveal in the last fifteen minutes that Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) had spent the last 20 years restoring the Enterprise D. When it's revealed that all the ships in Starfleet are now interconnected through a technology that incidentally makes them vulnerable to the Borg, our heroes need a ship that can operate outside that mainframe. For any Next Generation fan, what happens next is bound to bring tears to your eyes as the crew of this USS Enterprise walks back out onto its bridge for the first time in over 20 years.

Collider's own Maggie Lovitt recently sat down to discuss this emotional moment, and the rest of Episode 9, with Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas. During their conversation, Matalas revealed that not only did they rebuild the entire bridge, but they had to film the scenes on it very quickly. He told Collider: "Because this season was really ambitious, we didn't have a lot of time and money. So, to build that Enterprise bridge, and we did, every square inch of it, as exact as it was, meant that we had to build it from the second we pulled the trigger on Season 3. But it also meant we only had two days to shoot on it."

With the tight time crunch, it made Matalas' job as the director of this episode that much harder. He said, "The second we walked on the bridge, we didn't have a lot of time to look around and smell the roses. So, it was, 'Alright, everybody, let's have our quick moment.'" With a cast who've been friends for over 30 years walking onto a replica of the set that they spent more than a decade working on, getting things to move quickly was never going to be a simple task.

"Me as a director had to wrangle these cats who, wonderfully, wanted to lament about the time somebody fell and ran into the wall, and broke this and that, and they want to sing and dance and tell jokes, and all the things that you've heard about as fans throughout the years when you yell cut. And you think it's delightful as a fan, but as a director, it's hard, especially when you only have two hours... But it was undeniably incredible, this legendary moment to have them on."

Matalas explained that at the time he was "mostly terrified" because this is one moment the fans would certainly revolt over if he didn't nail it, but thankfully, it all worked out in the end. The showrunner revealed that "it didn't really hit me until we cut it all together and added the music and everything that we had accomplished, what we had set out to do." He continued saying, "So, you know, it's a hell of a thing. And I wanted to do it for them too. I mean, they all had an emotional response walking out of that turbo lift and seeing it again."

Bringing Back the Voice of Majel Barrett

When you bring back the Enterprise D, which as Matalas points out, was "the right Enterprise to be on," you also have to bring back the voice of the computer. For the entire duration of The Next Generation, the computer aboard the Enterprise was voiced by the late Majel Barrett—she was the wife of franchise creator Gene Roddenberry and is often referred to as the First Lady of Star Trek for her innumerable contributions to the series over the years both on and off camera. Matalas revealed that they did indeed use "archival clips of Majel," for this key moment. As he explained:

"It had to be her. And then we went back and forth as to whether or not we use AI, but at the time we were doing it, it wasn't quite there. So we used clips from [Star Trek: The New Generation] to make it even more authentic, but it had to be her on that ship or else it wasn't right."

The series finale for Star Trek: Picard arrives on Paramount+ on April 19. Make sure you check out our full conversation with Matalas when it goes up, and in the meantime, you can watch our conversation with Gates McFadden and Patrick Stewart down below.