This article contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 1, "The Next Generation."

The long-awaited Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiered last week with an incredible episode reintroducing us to several of our favorite Enterprise crew members and a few new faces. The season kicked off with retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) jumping into action when he receives a coded distress call from none other than Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), a dear friend that no one has seen in over 20 years.

Naturally Picard enlists one of his most trusted allies, Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), to help him with this dangerous rescue mission. When the two manage to board her ship they find Beverly in dire straits in a medical pod and come face to face with a son (Ed Speleers) they had no idea that she had. As part of Fan Fest 2023, IGN has revealed a new clip from this week's episode that picks up shortly after the end of Episode 1, "The Next Generation," which saw the reveal of the ship that has been hunting Beverly and her son.

In the new clip, Riker, Picard, and Beverly's son find themselves between a rock and a hard place as they assess the capacity of Beverly's very old—very damaged—ship and the intent of the menacing vessel bearing down on them. Between a dwindling power source and an enemy with weapons that would guarantee their destruction, this trio will have to get creative if they want to escape. While Picard's instinct is to negotiate, he may have to take Beverly's son up on a different approach in order to save her life.

What Can Star Trek Fans Expect From Picard Season 3 Episode 2?

Recently, showrunner Terry Matalas sat down with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt to unpack the first episode, and he was able to tease a bit about the upcoming episode saying: "You're certainly going to get to know the young gentleman at the end of that episode right away, and you're going to meet the captain of that terrifying starship at the very end."

While we've already seen the return of McFadden, Stewart, and Frakes, Season 3 also features Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Brent Spiner as Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Michelle Hurd as Raffi. Tony winner Amanda Plummer will be playing the season's big bad, Vadic, who we can assume is likely captaining the ship that has Picard and Co. in its crosshairs.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard arrive on Paramount+ every Thursday. You can watch the clip from Episode 2 down below.